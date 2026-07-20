Astros Linked to Pair of Cy Young Winners After Lance McCullers Trade

The Houston Astros haven’t exactly been good this season, as their 47-54 record indicates, but with the American League being wide open, they are still technically in the playoff hunt. And with that being said, all signs point to the front office looking to operate as buyers ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

Pitching is in dire need for several playoff contenders across the league, but no team may need more pitching help than the Astros. While their decision to trade Lance McCullers to the Milwaukee Brewers seemingly goes against that train of thought, it turns out that move could open the door for Houston to go after a pair of former Cy Young winners in Tarik Skubal and Robbie Ray.

Astros Could Target Tarik Skubal, Robbie Ray After Trading Lance McCullers

Play

It’s almost unfathomable to see the Astros have a sub-.500 record at this point in the season, but the 2026 campaign has been a struggle for them. Simply put, their pitching staff has been one of the worst units in the league, and the former All-Star McCullers was part of the problem. While injury issues continued to deter him, McCullers posted an ugly 6.86 ERA in his eight starts for Houston this year.

While Peter Lambert has been a revelation for the Astros, they have had problems pop up pretty much everywhere else in their starting rotation. Hunter Brown has made only eight starts, and Mike Burrows and Tatsuya Imai both have ERAs hovering around the six-run mark. Add in Cristian Javier’s 9.37 ERA over just seven appearances this year, and manager Joe Espada has had to get creative when it comes to piecing things together.

There won’t be a ton of sellers this year, but Skubal and Ray could both be had for the right price. Given how many teams need pitching, both the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants are going to be charging quite a high price for these guys, but now that McCullers is off their books, the Astros suddenly have the sort of financial flexibility that could allow them to make a real run for a guy like Skubal or Ray.

“What are the Houston Astros looking for at the trade deadline? In the words of one high-ranking Astros’ executive: ‘Pitching, pitching and more pitching,'” Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported. “The Astros are about $12.5 million under the luxury tax threshold after saving $2.5 million in the Lance McCullers trade with the Brewers, which would certainly cover the salary of acquiring someone like Tarik Skubal or Robbie Ray.”

Should the Astros Trade for Tarik Skubal, Robbie Ray?

There are a lot of reasons why the Astros trading for either Skubal or Ray is unlikely. With Skubal, the Tigers have suddenly thrust themselves back into the wild card picture in the American League, which makes it less likely the front office will move on from him. Ray is much more likely to be traded, but there is going to be a lot of competition for his services.

At this point, Houston appears to be closer to a rebuild than contending for a championship, which is why swinging a blockbuster deal for one of these guys simply wouldn’t be a good idea. Making a smaller move or two to reinforce the pitching staff isn’t a bad idea, but the Astros simply are not in a position where going all-in at the trade deadline is a justifiable decision.