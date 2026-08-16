Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker Decision During Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to split their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday afternoon, with Tarik Skubal on the mound.

On Saturday, Kyle Tucker voiced his frustration with playing at home, and Dave Roberts echoed the sentiment to the media before Saturday’s game, which ended in a 4-1 loss.

For the series finale against the Brewers, Kyle Tucker is back in the Dodgers’ lineup, and yes, the Dodgers are playing at home.

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Kyle Tucker Batting 6th on Sunday

All things considered, the Dodgers lineup does not look much different on Sunday than it did on Saturday.

However, the one notable decision is Kyle Tucker back in the lineup after the day off on Saturday.

Here is the full Dodgers batting order for 8/16, per @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 8/16: “S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B A. Pages CF M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Edman 2B T. Hernández LF B. Rortvedt C T. Skubal SP”

With Tarik Skubal on the mound, Ben Rortvedt will form a battery with the Dodgers’ new ace, and Teoscar Hernandez also gets bumped one spot in the Los Angeles batting order, while Tommy Edman will bat seventh.

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Kyle Tucker Has Been Slumping this Season

In the first season of his four-year, $240 million contract, it hasn’t been the season Kyle Tucker has hoped for.

“Dave Roberts says Kyle Tucker’s splits at home are stark and that the Dodgers don’t have a reason behind it so he’s giving him today off. Tucker at Dodger Stadium in 2026: .192/.290/.276 Tucker on the road in 2026: .275/.371/.469”

Here are Kyle Tucker’s full 2026 stats: .234 average, 11 home runs, 66 runs scored, 54 RBI, and an OPS+ of 96.

However, as much as Tucker has ‘struggled’, it hasn’t affected the Dodgers overall record too much, and he is slowly starting to break out of the season-long slump.

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