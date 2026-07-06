Los Angeles Dodgers Announce New Roster Move Before Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just a few short hours away from their series opener against the Colorado Rockies.

Ahead of their first clash, the franchise announced a new roster move.

As reported by the organization (via X), right-hander Carlos Duran has been added to the 40-man roster.

In a corresponding move, catcher Chuckie Robinson was designated for assignment.

Dodgers Add Carlos Duran to 40-Man Roster

So far this season, 24-year-old Duran has been playing in the minors.

At the time of this writing, he owns a 3.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts across 35.0 innings pitched through 30 games, one of which he started.

He’s walked 25 batters along the way.

During his 2025 campaign, he posted a 5.03 ERA and 67 strikeouts across 62.2 innings of work through 38 games and two starts.

This year, Duran has been spending his time with Triple-A Oklahoma City and is running 2-2.

He has only appeared in one Major League game, which took place in May 2025 with the Athletics when the ballclub faced the Los Angeles Angels.

Dodgers Designate Chuckie Robinson for Assignment

Los Angeles opted to designate 31-year-old Robinson for assignment on Monday.

Through his eight big league appearances this season, he has batted .087 with a .174 OPS and just one RBI.

He made his MLB debut back in August 2022 with the Cincinnati Reds.

The following season, he played for the Chicago White Sox before ultimately landing with the Dodgers.

He appeared in one Major League game last year, so his experience on the big stage has also been rather limited.

Looking at his stat sheet in the minors, he is looking more promising.

While playing in Triple-A this season, he’s slashing .260/.321/.442 with a .763 OPS and two home runs through 21 games.

Robinson has recorded four doubles, two triples and 18 RBIs along the way.

Dodgers Approach Series Against Rockies

Ahead of the Los Angeles-Colorado set, the Dodgers have made a flurry of roster moves.

Aside from Duran and Robinson, pitcher Evan Phillips was reinstated on Monday, and Paul Gervase was optioned.

Additionally, the organization released southpaw Jake Eder.

The three-game stretch will begin on Monday at 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium.

As expected, Los Angeles continues to lead Major League Baseball in the standings, carrying a 59-32 overall record.

As for Colorado, they are last in the National League West division at 37-54 overall.

This places the Rockies second-to-last in the Major Leagues, just above the Angels (36-55).

While this isn’t expected to be the Dodgers’ most competitive series, complacency is a thief in the game of baseball.

It’s worth noting that Colorado just pulled off a 2-1 series victory over the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, and tied their set against the Miami Marlins last week.

They’re far from Los Angeles’ most intimidating opponent, but as always, a win is never guaranteed in the big leagues.