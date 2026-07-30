Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Mariners Series Finale

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to wrap up their series with the Seattle Mariners on Thursday evening.

It’s a rubber match between the two, as LA picked up a 4-2 win on Wednesday evening. For the series finale, the Dodgers are rolling with Emmet Sheehan as their starter, and LA will try to muster up offense against Bryan Woo.

However, the Dodgers will have to do so without their top slugger, Shohei Ohtani, as Ohtani is not featured in the Dodgers’ order on Thursday.

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Shohei Ohtani Absent from Dodgers Lineup for Mariners Game

In a bit of a surprising lineup drop, Shohei Ohtani is not in the Los Angeles Dodgers batting order for 7/30. Reports will likely surface before the game begins on why that is, but the hope is it’s just a scheduled day off for Ohtani.

Here is the Dodgers full batting order for 7/30:

Dodgers 7/30: “T. Edman 2B A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández DH D. Rushing C E. Hernández LF R. Sasaki SP”

Some notable lineup notes: Tommy Edman takes over as the leadoff man with Ohtani not in the order, and Kike Hernandez is back in the lineup for the first time since May. Kyle Tucker slides up one spot, and everything else looks pretty similar to Wednesday’s game, except, of course, the Shohei Ohtani decision.

Per Dodgers reporters, it sounds like it’s just a scheduled day off for Ohtani, which is good news.

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Is Shohei Ohtani’s Injury Reason for Day Off?

Look, Shohei Ohtani has basically been the Dodgers’ offensive savior this season (along with Freddie Freeman, Andy Pages), and due to the reports of his lingering knee injury and new biceps development, the guy deserves a break.

Also, due to LA’s commanding lead in the NL West, the Dodgers can afford to give their superstar the pine for one game.

That being said, Ohtani is still posting monster offensive numbers this season, with a .289 batting average, 23 home runs, 65 RBI, 110 hits, and an OPS+ above 150.

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