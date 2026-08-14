MLB World Reacts to Kyle Schwarber Performance in Phillies-Twins Field of Dreams Game

Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams event is underway! And as this is being curated, the Philadelphia Phillies are leading the Minnesota Twins 5-1.

The Phillies’ lead is in large part due to slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is enjoying facing Twins starter Taj Bradley.

As of the fourth inning, Schwarber has two home runs and three RBIs.

Let’s get into some reactions across social media after the 2 Schwarbombs.

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Kyle Schwarber Hits Two Homers at Field of Dreams

Also on the Phillies side, Aaron Nola is pitching pretty well and keeping the Twins lineup at bay.

@MLB wrote: “ WELCOME TO IOWA Kyle Schwarber starts MLB at Field of Dreams with a leadoff blast!”

@sosacub4life writes: “Kyle Schwarber since joining the Phillies: 2022: 46 HR 2023: 47 HR 2024: 38 HR 2025: 56 HR 2026: 36 HR (so far), He was first player in MLB history to hit at least 38 home runs in his first 4 seasons with any team. He will soon extend that record to 5 seasons”

Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff home run to kick off the scoring. As you can see with his second home run, the ball appeared to pop in and out of Twins outfielder Luke Keaschall’s glove to go over the wall.

@acote_88 wrote (after Schwarber’s second home run):” Baseball is truly a game of inches. Luke Keaschall initially robbed Kyle Schwarber of a two-run home run, but the ball bounced off his glove into the corn. 4-1 Phillies Schwarber (37) Distance: 355ft Exit Velo: 108.0mph”

@TalkinBaseball_: “Kyle Schwarber off the glove of Twins right fielder Luke Keaschall for his second home run into the corn!”

@Paul_CasellaMLB: “Most career multi-homer games among active players: 1. Aaron Judge : 47** 2. Manny Machado : 45 3. Kyle Schwarber: 42** ** – Each had 1 multi-HR game in a cornfield”

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More on Kyle Schwarber/Field of Dreams

The two home runs for Kyle Schwarber give him 37 on the season, which is good for the MLB lead.

Both the Twins and Phillies are Wild Card hopeful teams, which, aside from this game being at an iconic venue, makes this matchup exciting.

Kyle Schwarber had recently been in a bit of a home run slump, but after a strong performance at the Field of Dreams, the Phillies will hope their MVP candidate can get scorching hot for the remaining 40+ games of the season.

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