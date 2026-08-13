Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Brewers Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off a series this week where they swept the Kansas City Royals.

Up next on the schedule is a four-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers, which is undoubtedly the most exciting series on MLB’s slate this weekend. Milwaukee, which was just swept by the Padres, is 74-47 (MLB’s best record), while the Dodgers enter the series one game worse with a 73-48 record.

Before the series, both clubs have announced their probable starters for the NL showdown, which is a rematch of the 2025 NLCS (Dodgers swept Milwaukee).

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Dodgers-Brewers Probably Starters Revealed

These matchups are, of course, subject to change, but here are the pitching matchups for the upcoming Brewers-Dodgers series:

Thursday: Shane Drohan ( 6 – 4 , 3.87 ERA , 93 SO) vs. Roki Sasaki ( 5 – 5 , 4.54 ERA , 106 SO)

Friday: Robert Gasser ( 3 – 4 , 4.57 ERA , 1 – 7 , 2.65 ERA , 127 SO) 61 SO) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1, 127 SO)

Saturday: Jacob Misiorowski ( 11 – 5 , 1.76 ERA , 11 – 4 , 3.44 ERA , 94 SO) 204 SO) vs. Justin Wrobleski , 94 SO)

Sunday: Logan Henderson ( 6 – 2 , 2.88 ERA , 7 – 6 , 2.93 ERA , 128 SO). 69 SO) vs. Tarik Skubal , 128 SO).

Both teams’ aces will be pitching in this series (Misiorowski, Yamamoto/Skubal), which should make for a highly contested matchup.

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Brewers-Dodgers Series Preview

In the Dodgers’ last game (on August 12), Freddie Freeman endured a scary incident where he fell down the stairs in the first-base side dugout and is considered day-to-day.

Looking at the Brewers, they lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Padres in 12 innings.

The series features several intriguing pitching matchups, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto against Robert Gasser on Friday and Tarik Skubal facing Logan Henderson on Sunday.

Both clubs have their sights set on earning a top-two seed in the NL, but the Atlanta Braves, who have the same record as the Dodgers, have the same aspiration.

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