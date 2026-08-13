Seattle Mariners Announce Cal Raleigh Decision Before Yankees Series Finale

The Seattle Mariners have really struggled with the opponents in front of them over the past month, and in their current series, the M’s are looking to avoid being swept by the New York Yankees.

Very notably, the Mariners’ offense has been absent in several games, so manager Dan Wilson has been experimenting with a bunch of different lineup combinations.

Before the Yankees series finale on Thursday afternoon, which is a rare 1:15 p.m. EST start time for Seattle, Wilson made a notable Cal Raleigh decision.

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Cal Raleigh Back to Cleanup, Also DH for Thursday’s Contest

After batting eighth and catching on Wednesday evening, Cal Raleigh is back to DH for the Mariners on Thursday, and he’s also batting cleanup, which is more like his usual lineup positioning.

Here is the full Mariners lineup, per @UnderdogMLB:

Mariners 8/13: “R. Arozarena LF J. Rodríguez CF D. Canzone RF C. Raleigh DH J. Naylor 1B B. Donovan 2B W. Wilson 3B J. Pereda C L. Rivas SS L. Gilbert SP”

The Mariners lineup features a plethora of changes, like Randy Arozarena back in leadoff, Julio Rodriguez batting 2nd again, and Josh Naylor bumped to the fifth spot in the order.

Instead of Raleigh catching, it’s Jhonny Pereda forming a battery with Logan Gilbert, the Mariners starter for Thursday afternoon.

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Inside Cal Raleigh’s 2026 Season

There’s no sugarcoating it, Cal Raleigh hasn’t had the season he’s hoped for, and it’s certainly affected the Mariners’ lineup.

However, Seattle’s collective of everyday players also hasn’t performed, which has led to the abysmal offensive efforts over the past few weeks.

Over 87 games played this season, Raleigh has batted .161 with 12 home runs and eight doubles.

His OPS+ is 65 this season, which is a stark 103-point drop from his stellar campaign in 2025.

Of course, Raleigh’s numbers in 2025 are impossible to replicate, but Raleigh has been a well-above-average hitter over the course of his career.

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