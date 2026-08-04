Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow News During Cubs Series

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 06: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on May 06, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
The Dodgers have been without starter Tyler Glasnow for the past three months (since May).
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tyler Glasnow is headed for a rehab assignment with Single-A Ontario (Tower Buzzers).
“Mr. 1000 Strikeouts is back and pitching for the Tower Buzzers. The Los Angeles Dodgers will have MLB RHP Tyler Glasnow on a rehabilitation assignment with the Ontario Tower Buzzers on Tuesday August 4, 2026.”
Before landing on the IL, Tyler Glasnow recorded his 1,000th strikeout in his MLB career!
“On the flip side, Tyler Glasnow is making a rehab appearance for the Towerbuzzers (Dodgers low-A). In a nod to the 3 MLB rehab assignments here today the scoreboard has made some adjustments to the team names.”
This is pretty big news for the Dodgers’ starting rotation as well, as they expect to return Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell sometime this month.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Tyler Glasnow #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Tyler Glasnow is another starter on the Dodgers staff who is electric when he’s on the mound, but has dealt with injury issues over the past few seasons.
He inked a five-year deal with Los Angeles before the 2024 season.
Across seven games started this year, he holds an ERA of 2.72 with 49 strikeouts in 39+ innings. His WHIP this season is sub-1.00.
Since joining LA (in 2024), Tyler Glasnow has posted an ERA of 3.27 across 47 starts with 323 strikeouts.
The hope for the Dodgers is that this Tyler Glasnow rehab stint has no setbacks, and he could return to the rotation in a couple of weeks.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tyler Glasnow News During Cubs Series