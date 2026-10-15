Blake Snell Drops Honest Bomb on ‘Frustrating’ Game 3 Dodgers Loss

The clock is suddenly ticking on the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season. Plus their pursuit of a third straight World Series title. And the momentum swung toward the Milwaukee Brewers‘ way after the first pitch from Blake Snell.

The Wednesday starting pitcher leaned into his famed fastball in the effort to set the tone inside Chavez Ravine. Jackson Chourio pounded that 97 miles per hour fastball 391 feet over right field, however, to strike first in giving Milwaukee the 1-0 lead.

Snell countered with nine strikeouts to keep LA in the game. But that famed left arm faded at the wrong time, with the Brewers smashing back-to-back home runs to eventually claim the 6-2 victory.

The 2025 World Series champion dropped a truth bomb afterward on his “frustrating” night.

Blake Snell Delivers Honesty on Game 3 Outing

So Snell became honest with himself in addressing reporters after falling into a 3-0 hole in the National League Championship Series.

“To give up a leadoff home run to start the game is frustrating,” Snell began. “But I’ll learn from it.”

Snell sounds hopeful he’ll earn a chance to redeem himself down the road. But still, he looked nothing like the two-time Cy Young Winner during the seventh inning. That includes reflecting on one notable stat attached to him.

“Three home runs in game…I didn’t even give up one the whole year,” Snell stated. “So to have three in a game is pretty frustrating.”

Where it Unraveled for Blake Snell, Dodgers

Snell caught fire after the leadoff home run. Even manager Dave Roberts saw a locked in Snell when talking to Fox Sports sideline reporter Ken Rosenthal.

“He’s got that look, he’s possessed,” Roberts said to the MLB insider. “He’s going after these guys.”

Then Roberts added that Snell’s pitching cranked up in heat.

“The fastball has life, his changeup and breaking ball is good. Right now, he’s in a good spot,” Roberts added.

But Snell never stretched his time on the mound until the seventh throughout the season. Roberts kept him out on the hill, feeling confident that Snell was on his game.

But Jack Bauers cracked Snell’s fastball on the 11th pitch, sending the ball 412 feet into the LA sky before scaling over the right field wall. Two pitches later, Garrett Mitchell punished Snell’s 86 mph changeup to lift the lead to 4-2. But Snell and LA lost a 2-1 lead during that sequence.

Dave Roberts’ Options Becoming Limited?

Snell flopped in a critical game three. The 33-year-old himself acknowledged his “frustrating night.” Now Roberts must turn to another option to save LA’s season and claim one win in this NLCS.

So Roberts turns to Tyler Glasnow next. Envisioning that the Dodgers can salvage what’s left of this three-peat pursuit by throwing out Glasnow. But Roberts got asked if LA’s best two options will be available in Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto as relievers.

Roberts shot that idea down. Meaning LA’s 2026 falls on the right-hander’s arm once both teams return on Thursday night.