Dodgers Sign Exiting New 6-foot-5 Bat During Philadelphia Phillies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting pretty. They might not be in the top position in the overall MLB standings, but there is no reason for them to worry. On Tuesday morning, they announced a move involving Bo Lowrance. Of course, this news comes during the Dodgers vs Phillies series currently underway.

The Dodgers have yet to officially announce this deal, but one MLB insider revealed the big Lowrance news on social media.

“The Dodgers have signed their top pick (40th overall) prep 3B Bo Lowrance to a $3 million bonus, per source,” Kiley McDaniel of ESPN wrote on X. “The slot value was $2,504,200, and the Dodgers’ total draft pool was $3,951,900.”

Bo Lowrance Scouting Report

When looking at the scouting report for Lowrance, it’s easy to see why the Dodgers selected him.

“Lowrance has a smooth left-handed stroke and a track record of delivering against quality competition on the showcase circuit,” the report states. “He doesn’t try to do too much at the plate, making consistent contact to all fields despite naturally long levers with his 6-foot-5 frame and drawing comparisons to Freddie Freeman.”

“He doesn’t lift and pull many pitches at this point, so he’ll need to add strength and make some adjustments to realize his 25-homer potential.”

Adding a player to the organization with the player profile of Freddie Freeman is some tidy business from the Dodgers front office. This is one draft selection that has the potential to be very impactful for the organization.

Lowrance’s Draft Year