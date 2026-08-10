Philadelphia Phillies Announce Surprising Bryson Stott Decision During Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon to avoid being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Monday, Philadelphia is opening up a new series in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, which has NL Wild Card implications. The Phillies are rolling with Andrew Painter to get the start on Monday, and the Cardinals are sending out Hunter Dobbins as their starter.

Before game one of the series, the Phillies announced a surprising Bryson Stott lineup decision.

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Phillies’ Bryson Stott Batting 2nd on Monday

The Phillies revealed their lineup for game one of their series with the Cardinals, and Trea Turner is not featured in what’s likely a scheduled off day.

Well, that prompted a Bryson Stott change, as Stott will bat second for the Phillies on Monday.

Here’s the full Phillies’ batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 8/10: “K. Schwarber 1B B. Stott 3B B. Harper DH L. Arraez 2B B. Marsh LF D. Hill RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa SS G. Stubbs C A. Painter SP”

Some other notables include Garrett Stubbs being behind the plate to form a battery with Andrew Painter, and Alec Bohm being absent from the lineup. Derek Hill gets the start in RF, and Edmundo Sosa gets the start at short instead of Turner.

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Inside Bryson Stott’s Season with the Phillies

Bryson Stott is quietly putting together a solid season for the Phillies, and it makes sense why he is batting 2nd in the place of Trea Turner.

Stott is hitting .263 over 390+ at-bats this season with eight home runs, 101 hits, and an OPS+ of 102.

He’s also added 22 stolen bases, 53 RBI, and 51 runs scored to the Phillies’ offense.

Philadelphia is in a tight NL Wild Card race, and with every passing day comes a more important game.

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