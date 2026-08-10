Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Surprising Bryson Stott Decision During Cardinals Series

  • 500 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Washington Nationals v Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 4: Jesús Luzardo #44 and Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies react in the top of the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Nationals 5-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies picked up a much-needed victory on Sunday afternoon to avoid being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Monday, Philadelphia is opening up a new series in MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, which has NL Wild Card implications. The Phillies are rolling with Andrew Painter to get the start on Monday, and the Cardinals are sending out Hunter Dobbins as their starter.

Before game one of the series, the Phillies announced a surprising Bryson Stott lineup decision.

More MLB on Heavy: St. Louis Cardinals Announce Jordan Walker Change Before Phillies Game

Phillies’ Bryson Stott Batting 2nd on Monday

New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a three RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Yankees 11-4. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Phillies revealed their lineup for game one of their series with the Cardinals, and Trea Turner is not featured in what’s likely a scheduled off day.

Well, that prompted a Bryson Stott change, as Stott will bat second for the Phillies on Monday.

Here’s the full Phillies’ batting order, per @UnderdogMLB: 

Phillies 8/10: “K. Schwarber 1B B. Stott 3B B. Harper DH L. Arraez 2B B. Marsh LF D. Hill RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa SS G. Stubbs C A. Painter SP”

Some other notables include Garrett Stubbs being behind the plate to form a battery with Andrew Painter, and Alec Bohm being absent from the lineup. Derek Hill gets the start in RF, and Edmundo Sosa gets the start at short instead of Turner.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Receive Spencer Schwellenbach Update During Mets Series

Inside Bryson Stott’s Season with the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies

GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 27: Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base after hitting a single against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning of the game at loanDepot park on July 27, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Bryson Stott is quietly putting together a solid season for the Phillies, and it makes sense why he is batting 2nd in the place of Trea Turner.

Stott is hitting .263 over 390+ at-bats this season with eight home runs, 101 hits, and an OPS+ of 102.

He’s also added 22 stolen bases, 53 RBI, and 51 runs scored to the Phillies’ offense.

Philadelphia is in a tight NL Wild Card race, and with every passing day comes a more important game.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Promoting 3-Year MLB Player Before Royals Series: Report

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Surprising Bryson Stott Decision During Cardinals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x