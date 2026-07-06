Dodgers Announce Evan Phillips Update Before Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated right-handed reliever Evan Phillips from the injured list, the team announced. Los Angeles optioned right-hander Paul Gervase to make room on the 26-man roster and released left-hander Jake Eder to clear a 40-man spot.

Phillips, 31, had been sidelined all season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in May 2025. The right-hander has been with Los Angeles since being claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 16, 2021.

Meanwhile, Gervase has been effective in four appearances with the Dodgers this year scattered across three stints, posting a 2.35 ERA with eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings. However, he allowed five walks and seven hits during the outings.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Evan Phillips News

Phillips appeared in just seven games last season before undergoing his surgery in May. The Dodgers non-tendered him at the end of last season before re-signing the right-hander to a one-year, $6.5 million deal.

Per MLB Trade Rumors, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes hinted that Phillips would return around late July, so he progressed much faster than expected. He is coming off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he posted a 1.80 ERA with a 28.9% strikeout rate in 10 innings across 12 appearances.

Phillips began his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves in 2018. He made just four appearances with the Braves, who selected Phillips in the 17th round of the 2015 MLB Draft, before being dealt to the Baltimore Orioles as part of the Kevin Gausman trade at the 2018 trade deadline.

Phillips struggled with the Orioles, recording a 7.36 ERA over 47 2/3 innings across parts of three seasons before being released. Tampa Bay signed him to a minor-league deal in Aug. 2021. He made just one appearance with the Rays before being designated for assignment and then claimed by the Dodgers.

Phillips has been one of the Dodgers’ best relievers in his time with the organization, posting a 2.22 ERA with 221 strikeouts and 52 walks across 195 innings. He played a key role in helping Los Angeles win its first World Series title since 2020 two seasons ago.

The Dodgers don’t really need bullpen help. Their relievers rank 10th among all 30 teams in ERA. Still, Phillips should receive plenty of late-inning opportunities throughout the season. Edwin Diaz is sidelined with an elbow injury, but Tanner Scott has the closer role locked down in the meantime.

Los Angeles Dodgers Set To Begin Series Vs. Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles at 7:10 p.m. PST on Monday. Left-hander Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.84 ERA, 44 strikeouts, 70 2/3 innings) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Dodgers, while left-hander Kyle Freeland (2-7, 7.25 ERA, 68 strikeouts, 77 innings) is slated to start for Colorado. The game will be available to watch on SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV.

It’s a clear mismatch of a series, as the Dodgers hold the best record in baseball at 59-32, and the Rockies have the worst record in the National League at 37-53. Even though we’re only about halfway through the season, the Rockies trail the Dodgers by 22 games for first place in the National League West.