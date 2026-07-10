Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Lineup Decision Before Diamondbacks Series Opener

Per the lyrics/song title of popular country group ‘Alabama’, ‘ Can’t Keep a Good Man Down’ is a fitting idiom for Shohei Ohtani.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a lengthy announcement about Ohtani’s upcoming All-Star game status, in which the popular X account wrote:

“Shohei Ohtani will not make his scheduled start on the mound this evening against the D-backs due to continued irritation in his left knee. He will serve as the designated hitter the rest of the weekend, but following the series against the D-backs he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best position for the second half of the season. Unfortunately, due to these events, he will not be able to travel to Philadelphia and participate in the 2026 All-Star Game.”

This is, of course, going to cause panic across Major League Baseball, as this ‘ominous’ injury continues to persist. However, Shohei Ohtani can’t even keep himself down, even if the organization is trying.

Also on Friday, the Dodgers’ lineup was released before their series opener with the Diamondbacks, and in somewhat shocking fashion, Shohei Ohtani is in his usual leadoff duties.

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Shohei Ohtani Batting Leadoff After ‘Injury News’

So, is Shohei Ohtani actually injured or what? Is the million-dollar question around MLB right now.

Here is the full Dodgers batting order for 7/10 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/10: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS T. Edman 3B K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF M. Rojas 2B D. Rushing C K. Hurt SP”

So, Shohei isn’t pitching, but surely his impact will still be felt on the game, due to him batting leadoff.

Perhaps his knee injury is just a precautionary issue, which is fair enough, as the Dodgers need to protect their superstar, but how come he isn’t traveling to the MLB All-Star game for the ASG festivities? The Dodgers use the work “interventions” in their announcement, and maybe that means he will go see a specialist for the knee issue.

The Dodgers have opened up a huge lead in the NL West, so it’s not like they absolutely need the services of Shohei Ohtani, but as everyone knows, the Dodgers play for October, and perhaps they are just ensuring that their 4X MLB will be a full go when that time comes around.

Either way, it’s a bizarre storyline, and one that’s sure to have many more developments over the weekend and into the All-Star break, which is next week.

Follow all of them by staying updated on Heavy on Dodgers!

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