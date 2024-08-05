Freddie Freeman’s Son Max Had the Sports World By His Side Amid Illness

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman’s son Maximus is home from the hospital as he continues to recover from what his family called “a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome.”

The Dodgers slugger and his wife Chelsea shared the news on Sunday, August 4 in a joint post on Instagram. In the accompanying photo, Freddie, Chelsea, and three-year-old Max are all smiles in Max’s hospital bed.

“After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME!” the caption read. “Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle. Also, thank you to our incredible team of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon.”

Chelsea originally brought Max to the hospital last month, where doctors diagnosed him with transient synovitis, which presents in children as a severe pain in the hip. The Dodgers scratched Freddie from the lineup on July 25 and placed him on the family emergency list. He has not played since.

Teammates, Opponents, and Celebrities Send Max Freeman Their Support

As Max’s recovery began, his dad’s baseball peers rallied around him. With Freddie and Chelsea sharing updates on Instagram, the biggest names in the game flooded the comments.

“Sending up all the prayers for Maximus. You got this bud!!” Angels outfielder Mike Trout wrote under an update the couple shared last week.

Freddie’s teammate, Miguel Rojas, chimed in as well with “Big Maxxxxxx 💙💙💙,” and former Dodgers All-Star Matt Kemp wrote “In the name of Jesus. 🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Ken Griffey Jr. also added heart emojis while former All-Stars Carlos Baerga and Adam Jones offered their prayers.

Max’s support extended outside of baseball, as well. Gymnast Livvy Dunne, girlfriend of National League All-Star starting pitcher Paul Skenes, wrote, “Sending love and prayers, stay strong Max! 🤍.” Golfer Michelle Wie West commented, “Praying so hard for you guys 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered her support as well, writing “Such good news 🙏🏻❤️.”

Outside of sports, Max received well wishes from singer Jason Aldean and reality TV stars Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules) and Kim Zolciak-Biermann (Real Housewives of Atlanta).

‘This Is Going To Be a Journey To Recover’

As fans’ concerns grew over Max’s well-being, the update Chelsea and Freddie shared last week shed some light on exactly what happened. They believed his illness stemmed from an infection he acquired during the family’s trip to the MLB All-Star Game in Arlington last month.

What started as severe pain that prevented Max from being able to walk soon became even more frightening.

“Last Friday, Max rapidly declined and went into full body paralysis,” his parents explained in the update. “We are very fortunate to have gotten him to the hospital in time so they could reinforce his lungs. Freddie was in Houston at the time and rushed to the first flight back home. After many tests, Max is battling a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome. A rare neurological condition that is especially rare in children.”

They added that even at three years old, Max was able to show rapid progress as his recovery began.

“Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard,” the post continued. “This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed. We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours. Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday, which is a huge win for us. We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support.”

With Max seemingly on the road to recovery, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared on Sunday that Freddie could rejoin the team in Los Angeles this week. The Dodgers host the Phillies for three games starting Monday before a weekend series with the Pirates begins on Friday.