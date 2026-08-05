Dodgers Announce Hunter Feduccia Decision Amid Grim Dalton Rushing Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Dalton Rushing for a little while. In the meantime, the Dodgers’ news of the day involves Hunter Feduccia. All of this is transpiring ahead of the final clash of the Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs series, where they will have Shota Imanaga to deal with at the plate.

The Dodgers aren’t the only ones dealing with injuries. The New York Yankees are still without Aaron Judge, while the Toronto Blue Jays lost Trey Yesavage to a surprise injury on Tuesday night. Luckily, the Blue Jays should not be afraid of a serious knee issue at this point.

Ahead of their series finale against the Cubs, the Dodgers announced news on Feduccia, as well as the latest on Dalton Rushing.

Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Hunter Feduccia News

Early on Wednesday, the Dodgers announced a decision regarding Feduccia.

Feduccia is replacing Ben Rortvedt at catcher for their series finale. Rortvedt recorded two at-bats during Tuesday night’s 5-1 loss to the Cubs.

Rortvedt has primarily played Triple-A baseball this year. In 48 games in the minors, he has 34 hits, six home runs, 26 RBIs, and two stolen bases, along with a .234 batting average.

Alternatively, Feduccia has played 61 games in the MLB this year. During those games, he has recorded 33 hits, seven doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBIs, along with a .234 batting average.

The Latest on Dalton Rushing

While Feduccia should be a positive player for the Dodgers, the latest on Rushing does not look good.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya reports that the chances of Rushing returning to his full capacity this year are slim.

“Dave Roberts said he thinks there’s a ‘very small’ chance Dalton Rushing catches again this year,” Ardaya reports on social media. “They want to keep him as an option as a left-handed bat, though.”

This news should not entirely be surprising, given the injury update that Dave Roberts gave after Tuesday night’s game.

Katie Woo reported that “MRI results revealed a UCL tear” for Rushing. She also added that he would be shut down for a few weeks.

Dodgers vs Cubs: Starting Lineup For Series Finale

Here is how the starting lineup is looking for both clubs.

Los Angeles Dodgers Starting Lineup

Here is the Dodgers starting lineup for the series finale against the Cubs:

Chicago Cubs Starting Lineup

On the flip side, here is the starting lineup for the Cubs as they look to sweep the Dodgers:

Today’s game starts at 12:20 PM Mountain Time, 11:20 AM Pacific Time, and 2:20 PM Eastern Time.