Dodgers Announce Kyle Tucker, Dalton Rushing Decisions Before Twins Game After Injury Concerns

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play their second game against the Minnesota Twins without two starters. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports that Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing are out of the starting lineup.

If the Dodgers do play tonight, Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing aren’t in the lineup. https://t.co/a72riKxo2J — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) June 23, 2026

Both Tucker and Rushing left the Dodgers’ 2-1 win over the Twins due to injuries. Tucker left the game in the second with back spasms. Rushing was placed in concussion protocol after taking a foul tip on the game’s first pitch.

With Tucker and Rushing out of the lineup, Alex Call and Chuckie Robinson will start in right field and catcher. The Dodgers face off against Twins right-hander Joe Ryan.

First pitch at Target Field is set for 4:40 pm PT, unless the weather causes a delay. The tarp is currently over the infield at Target Field, with Ardaya not being optimistic about the forecast allowing for a game.

Kyle Tucker Remains ‘Day-to-Day’ with Back Spasms

Kyle Tucker remains day-to-day with back spasms. He said after the game that it wasn’t as bad as the one he had in 2021. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ruled out a stint on the injured list and said he’s not overly concerned about the injury.

Tucker told Ardaya before the game that he’s feeling better but still feels discomfort in his back when trying to rotate. Considering that motion is involved for swinging a bat or throwing, it will keep him out of action.

There are currently no plans for Tucker to undergo imaging on his back. Like Roberts, he believes he’ll avoid an IL stint.

The last bout of back spasms sidelined Tucker for three days. That would put a conservative estimate that his next start could come in the upcoming series against San Diego.

The Dodgers have enough depth to get through the season. Alex Call had been working in a platoon with Ryan Ward in left field. Both players are holding the position while Teoscar Hernandez rehabs a hamstring injury.

Hernandez will start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, as they travel to Reno. He could be on track to return before the Dodgers’ road trip is over.

Dalton Rushing Injury Situation Bears Watching

The Dodgers’ catching situation might be more urgent than their outfield. Losing Rushing for any extended duration would be a nightmare scenario for the club.

Roberts said the 25-year-old passed the concussion protocol tests but was unlikely to be in the lineup. They’ll also bring up a catcher to their taxi squad just in case. Most likely, it will be Eliezer Alfonzo.

The Dodgers are already dealing with a neck injury to Will Smith. Smith’s neck stiffness first appeared in their series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After it didn’t improve in Pittsburgh, the club placed its starting catcher on the injured list.

The club hopes to get Smith back on its next homestand. With him sidelined for more than two weeks, he’ll likely need some rehab games before getting activated from the injured list.

Chuckie Robinson is in the lineup at catcher, but it will be his second day in a row behind the plate. If the club makes a move, it will likely be after the game.