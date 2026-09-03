Los Angeles Dodgers Receive Crucial Update About Andy Pages Injury Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sitting at an even 26-26 record since July 1. During this skid, the Dodgers have fallen victim to several big injuries.

Now with 24 games left in the season, they are desperate for things to turn around heading into the postseason.

Luckily, they’ve received good news about star center fielder Andy Pages following surgery on his left hand.

Andy Pages Set to Begin Swing Progression Rehab Process For Dodgers

On August 21, Andy Pages was hit by a pitch on his left hand by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bubba Chandler. Pages was removed from the game and received surgery two days later.

Los Angeles Dodgers reporter David Vassegh says that less than two weeks out of surgery, Pages is pain free.

“Andy Pages is pain free after having surgery on his left hand a little over a week ago,” Vassegh said on X. “Pages will start swinging a bat in the next couple days beginning the swing progression rehab process. #Dodgers.”

From the jump, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts claimed that if all goes well, Pages will be back before the end of the regular season. The news that Pages is beginning a swing progression rehab process furthers that narrative.

Andy Pages This Season

The 25-year-old center fielder from Cuba has been one of the biggest threats amongst an already star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers roster.

Before hitting the injured list in August, Pages was slashing .272/.338/.458 with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs. Despite having missed the last nine games, Pages is currently tied for first with Shohei Ohtani in RBIs.

Pages made his first All-Star appearance this season, staring in center field at Citizens Bank in Philadelphia.