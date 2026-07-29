Los Angeles Dodgers Make Mookie Betts Switch Before Mariners Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently taking on the Seattle Mariners in a 3-game series this week.

After an off day on Monday, the Dodgers dropped the first game of the series against the Mariners on Tuesday. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Mariners scored late in the game to take a one-run lead, the Los Angeles was unable to answer the call.

For game two of the Dodgers-Mariners series, LA mase made a slight Mookie Betts tweak in its lineup.

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Mookie Betts Batting Sixth on Wednesday

For Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers will roll with Eric Lauer (5–5, 4.83 ERA, 52 SO), while LA’s offense will attempt to muster offense against Emerson Hancock, who is likely making his last start before potentially being traded. Mookie Betts, after batting fifth in the series opener, is batting sixth for Wednesday’s game, with Betts and Tommy Edman switching in the batting order.

Here is the full Dodgers’ lineup for 7/29, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Dodgers 7/29: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF F. Freeman 1B M. Muncy 3B T. Edman 2B M. Betts SS K. Tucker RF T. Hernández LF D. Rushing C E. Lauer SP”

The first four batters in the Dodgers lineup are identical to Tuesday’s lineup, so really the only switch is Mookie Betts batting sixth and Edman hitting fifth.

Even the 7-9 in the order for Wednesday’s game is the same as Tuesday’s affair.

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Mookie Betts’ 2026 Season Thus Far

Across 70 games played (276 at-bats), Betts is batting .228 this season with 13 home runs, 10 doubles, 34 RBI, and an OPS+ of 90.

His career OPS+ is 133, so it’s definitely a down season for Betts, but he did deal with an oblique injury earlier in the year, which could still have a lingering effect.

Despite Betts’ struggles this season, the Dodgers still have a commanding 11-game lead in the NL West.

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