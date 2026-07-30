Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Major Edwin Diaz News During Mariners Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ 3-game series with the Seattle Mariners will roll right along on Wednesday evening. LA dropped the first game of the series 7-6 on Tuesday in a back-and-forth contest that featured a lot of runs.

However, a big piece of news dropped during the Mariners series (Wed. evening) with the announcement that Dodgers’ reliever Edwin Diaz is being activated off the Injured List.

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Dodgers Activating Edwin Diaz from IL

Edwin Diaz has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since early April with an elbow issue. He was one (of two) of their biggest offseason signings when he inked a three-year, $69 million contract, which is the largest contract handed out to a reliever in MLB history.

The Dodgers X account wrote (on July 29):

“The Dodgers activated RHP Edwin Díaz from the injured list and designated LHP Charlie Barnes for assignment.”

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco hit the Edwin Díaz activation, and wrote (about his elbow injury):

“Díaz returns after more than three months on the shelf. The three-time All-Star underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow in the middle of April. That explained his early struggles, as Díaz allowed seven runs on nine hits and five walks over his first six innings of the season. His fastball averaged 95.7 mph, a tick below the 97 mph heater he had in April 2025.”

The 3X MLB All-Star reliever logged just six innings with the Dodgers before being sent to the IL, and he gave up seven earned runs in that sample size.

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More on Edwin Diaz…

Ironically, Edwin Diaz is being activated while the Dodgers are playing against the club he spent his first three seasons with.

Following his stint with the M’s, Diaz spent six seasons with the Mets.

2025 was one of his best seasons in MLB, as he posted a 1.63 ERA over 66.1 innings with 28 saves. It doesn’t quite match his 2018 campaign with the Mariners, where he tallied 57 saves in 73 games pitched (1.96 ERA over 73.1 innings), but Diaz has made a name for himself over his 10-year MLB career as a lock-down closer.

His return was likely very methodical by the Dodgers, who should also return the services of starters Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow in the next month or so, as the Dodgers utilize their annual strategy of ramping up their players before October baseball.

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