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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kris Bubic News Before Reds Game

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Kansas City Royals v Chicago White Sox
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 14: Kris Bubic #50 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have owned the Cincinnati Reds over the past couple of weeks.

LA is going for the sweep of the Reds (on the road) on Wednesday evening. Blake Snell is getting the start for the Dodgers, but before the Reds series finale, LA announced a plethora of roster moves.

One of those moves involves pitcher Kris Bubic.

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Kris Bubic Activated Off Injured List

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – MAY 08: Kris Bubic #50 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on May 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves via X.com:

“The Dodgers have activated LHP Kris Bubic from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Ryan Ward for assignment.”
https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/2100316017205628938
If you remember correctly, the Dodgers traded for Bubic in an under-the-radar move in August, and it’s clear their plan was to have him ready for October.
Well, Bubic will likely have a few opportunities to prove what he can do to help this Dodgers pitching staff in upcoming games.
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More on Kris Bubic’s 2026 Season…

 

Kansas City Royals v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 28: Kris Bubic #50 of the Kansas City Royals pitches against the Athletics in the first inning at Sutter Health Park on April 28, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kris Bubic has spent most of his 2026 season on the Injured List.

CBSSports.com’s RotoWire staff wrote (about Bubic): 

“Bubic hasn’t pitched in the majors since mid-May when he was in the Royals’ rotation. The Dodgers will deploy him as a reliever after he tossed 5.2 shutout frames with a 9:2 K:BB in six rehab appearances. Bubic is coming back from elbow and shoulder woes.”

If Bubic is effective in any opportunities he’s given with the Dodgers over the next two+ weeks, it will be very interesting to see what role he has with the team come October.

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kris Bubic News Before Reds Game

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