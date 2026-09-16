Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kris Bubic News Before Reds Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers have owned the Cincinnati Reds over the past couple of weeks.

LA is going for the sweep of the Reds (on the road) on Wednesday evening. Blake Snell is getting the start for the Dodgers, but before the Reds series finale, LA announced a plethora of roster moves.

One of those moves involves pitcher Kris Bubic.

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Kris Bubic Activated Off Injured List

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves via X.com:

“The Dodgers have activated LHP Kris Bubic from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Ryan Ward for assignment.”

https://twitter.com/Dodgers/status/2100316017205628938

If you remember correctly, the Dodgers traded for Bubic in an under-the-radar move in August, and it’s clear their plan was to have him ready for October.

Well, Bubic will likely have a few opportunities to prove what he can do to help this Dodgers pitching staff in upcoming games.

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