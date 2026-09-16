CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 14: Kris Bubic #50 of the Kansas City Royals delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 14, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a handful of roster moves via X.com:
“The Dodgers have activated LHP Kris Bubic from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Ryan Ward for assignment.”
“Bubic hasn’t pitched in the majors since mid-May when he was in the Royals’ rotation. The Dodgers will deploy him as a reliever after he tossed 5.2 shutout frames with a 9:2 K:BB in six rehab appearances. Bubic is coming back from elbow and shoulder woes.”
If Bubic is effective in any opportunities he’s given with the Dodgers over the next two+ weeks, it will be very interesting to see what role he has with the team come October.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers have owned the Cincinnati Reds over the past couple of weeks. LA is going for the sweep of the Reds (on the road) on Wednesday evening. Blake Snell is getting the start for the Dodgers, but before the Reds series finale, LA announced a plethora of roster moves. One of those […]
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Kris Bubic News Before Reds Game