Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted to Cut Ties with Veteran Player Amid Offseason Rumors

With the World Series almost concluded, the MLB offseason is officially in full swing for the majority of MLB.

As the future of baseball is uncertain with a lockout looming, there will still be a handful of roster decisions that MLB organizations will have to make before then.

This could leave some players without an MLB team during the lockout.

One player on the Los Angeles Dodgers who is facing being non-tendered (aka booted off the roster) is veteran outfielder Alex Call.

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Rumors Point to Dodgers Non-Tendering Alex Call’s Contract

After the Dodgers left Alex Call off their playoff roster and did not find a trade suitor this past summer, he stands out as the team’s most obvious non-tender candidate, especially given his arbitration status.

Call earned $1.6 million in 2026 while a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played in 88 games and batted .233 with one home run and an OPS+ of 84.

His new arbitration projection is somewhere around $1.9 million, so if LA doesn’t feel inclined to pay Alex Call that salary, they can non-tender his contract.

Los Angeles Dodgers writer Drew Koch for DodgersWay.com believes that’s exactly what will happen with Call:

“Los Angeles also has Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, and Kyle Tucker under contract heading into next season, making it even more difficult to find a spot for Call on the active roster. The 32-year-old has minor league options remaining, and while his $1.9 million arbitration estimate is hardly worth squabbling over, the Dodgers could put that money (and the 40-man roster spot) to better use this offseason.”

It’s possible that the Dodgers try to find a trade partner for Call this offseason, but given his recent production, LA might not fetch a great return.

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Taking a Quick Look at Alex Call’s MLB Career Thus Far

Alex Call joined the Dodgers in the 2025 season after being traded from the Washington Nationals.

LA enjoyed Alex Call’s ‘gadget’ services in 2025, but did not get much production in 2026.

He’s played in parts of five MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Nationals, and Cleveland Guardians.

Across 1021 total MLB at-bats, he’s posted a batting average of .241 with an OPS+ of 98.

He’s certainly good enough to earn another shot in MLB next season; it just may not be with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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