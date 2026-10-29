New York Yankees Trade Prediction Lands Dodgers’ $66 Million All-Star Outfielder

There has been early chatter this offseason that the Los Angeles Dodgers may think about dumping outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in a trade sometime this Winter.

If that’s the case, or Los Angeles at least takes offers from other potential teams interested in his services, should the New York Yankees think about making a call to the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman?

FanSided.com’s Pat Ragazzo believes so, and actually sees a fit in the Yankees’ outfield for Hernandez.

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Yankees Urged to Pursue Teoscar Hernandez in Trade

In his recent rumors piece, Ragazzo names three MLB teams that may be interested in Teoscar Hernandez. The Yankees popped up as one of them:

“Speaking of right-handed pop, the New York Yankees could certainly use some to add to their lefty heavy lineup. While Cody Bellinger currently occupies left field, with Aaron Judge in right, Hernandez could bump Bellinger over to center field if the Yankees want to prioritize offense over defense. The Yankees should consider bringing in Hernandez given the way their offense sputtered in the ALDS, when they got swept away by the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays.”

With both Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone back for the 2027 campaign, one can assume that both (in a potential attempt to save their jobs) would be welcoming of any new addition that can propel the Yankees’ chances to win the World Series.

That being said, does Teoscar Hernandez really lift a team like that? He’s entering the final year of his three-year, $66 million contract, but his offense has taken a dip in recent seasons, and he’s already not a good defender by any standards.

It would have to be a trade where the Dodgers take on some of the cash in the contract, and the Yankees don’t necessarily give up a strong prospect for just one season of Hernandez.

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Taking a Quick Look at Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez has played a total of 11 years in MLB.

He was an All-Star with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, and once before that with the Blue Jays in 2021.

Across 1224 games played in his career, he’s clubbed 233 home runs, 240 doubles, and has a lifetime OPS+ of 118.

It could be worth it to at least check in on Hernandez if you are the Yankees and see if the Dodgers will bite on a deal just to get him off their hands.

The Yankees should also be somewhat familiar with Hernandez, as he played six seasons with Toronto. There’s only a handful of MLB players with more right-handed pop in their bat than Teoscar Hernandez.

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