Los Angeles Dodgers Receive ‘Unsurprising’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto News Before Pivotal Braves Game

If you watched any of the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ run to a 2025 World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, you remember that starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto was an absolute bulldog, and his lights-out pitching and willingness to pitch on short rest led to him winning World Series MVP.

Well, Yamamoto seems to be willing to put it all on the line for the Dodgers once again this postseason, and LA might have to take him up on that in their NLDS matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Yamamoto is set to start Game Three for the Dodgers in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, but in an ‘unsurprising’ development, Yamamoto will pitch on short rest again if needed.

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Reports Indicate Yoshinobu Yamamoto Will Pitch on Short Rest if Needed

This is a pretty big piece of news for manager Dave Roberts, who can now plan on using Yoshinobu Yamamoto again past Game Three of the NLDS.

Dodgers reporter Fabian Ardaya wrote (on Monday, Oct. 5) about Yamamoto:

“In an unsurprising development, Yoshinobu Yamamoto said (through Yoshihiro Sonoda) he would be willing to pitch in relief or on short rest if needed this October. Could open the door for him to pitch twice in this NLDS if needed.”

Although the Dodgers acquired Tarik Skubal in a major mid-season trade, Yamamoto is still the Dodgers’ ace, and LA will need him to pitch like it on Tuesday evening in Atlanta.

Luckily for the Dodgers, Yamamoto has actually been better on the road than at home this season. Yamamoto carries an ERA of 1.77 over 81.2 IP on the road this season, with opponents recording an OPS of just .480 over 12 of his starts.

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Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Model of Consistency Could Pay Dividends for Dodgers

After the Dodgers got shut down offensively on Sunday evening in their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, it’s going to be all hands on deck on the pitching front going forward, especially considering the series is shifting to Atlanta, and the Braves have turned over their starting rotation to ace Chris Sale.

However, if Yamamoto does pitch again for LA (past Game Three), it could pay dividends for the Dodgers,

Yamamoto and Chris Sale have already matched up once before this season, with both aces turning in stellar performances.

It will be very interesting to see how Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts handles this Yamamoto development, and how it affects the tense NLDS matchup between LA and Atlanta.

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