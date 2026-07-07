Los Angeles Dodgers Release 3-Year MLB Player During Rockies Series

After taking three of four from the San Diego Padres over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers are beginning a new MLB series this week, this time against another division rival in the Colorado Rockies.

LA currently still holds the best record in baseball and has a whopping 14-game lead in the NL West.

During the Padres series, Los Angeles made a wave of roster moves, which included releasing a pitcher.

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Dodgers Release Jake Eder

Per multiple reports, including an official statement by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jake Eder has been released from the Dodgers organization.

@Dodgers wrote (before game one of the Rockies series):

“The Dodgers reinstated RHP Evan Phillips and optioned RHP Paul Gervase . In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers released LHP Jake Eder.”

Jake Eder has pitched in parts of three MLB seasons for 3 different organizations.

“Evan Phillips completes his rehab assignment with OKC, allowing just two runs and striking out 13 across 10.0 IP. Paul Gervase pitched twice for the Dodgers in his latest stint allowing one run in 2.2 IP. Jake Eder made 18 appearances with OKC before his release.”

Jake Eder has pitched just four innings with the Dodgers this season, and now, all 30 MLB teams are eligible to sign the 27-year-old southpaw.

“Evan Phillips is back. Paul Gervase was optioned. Jake Eder was released to open a 40-man spot.”

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Jake Eder’s MLB Career

Jake Eder came up with the Chicago White Sox in 2024.

Originally a Vanderbilt University product, Eder was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB draft. In 2024, Eder pitched 2.0 total innings and gave up one earned run.

His most extended look in the bigs came in 2025 with the Angels. He pitched 18.1 innings with the Halos, but gave up 10 earned runs.

Fast forward to 2026, Jake Eder landed with the Dodgers, and over four innings pitched, he surrendered one earned run with one strikeout and one walk.

It will be interesting to see if another MLB team that needs a left-handed pitcher to add to their organizational depth gives him an opportunity.

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