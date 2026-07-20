Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Mookie Betts Change Before Phillies Game

After defeating the New York Yankees in a 3-game set in the Bronx, the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ 2026 season rolls along on Monday, and it’s an NLDS rematch from last season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before the Phillies game, the Dodgers revealed their lineup for the series opener. LA will roll with Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81 ERA, 93 SO), while the Phillies are going with Cy Young contender Chris Sanchez.

In the lineup drop, there is a notable Mookie Betts change.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Roster Move on 3-Year Player Before Phillies Series

Mookie Betts Slides to Fifth in Batting Order on Monday

Here is the Dodgers’ full lineup for 7/20:

Dodgers 7/20: “S. Ohtani DH A. Pages CF T. Edman 3B F. Freeman 1B M. Betts SS M. Rojas 2B T. Hernández LF A. Call RF D. Rushing C E. Sheehan SP”

Some notables from the lineup reveal: Kyle Tucker is getting the day off (likely due to Sanchez starting for Philly), and Tommy Edman is notably hitting third, while Freddie Freeman slides down one spot from his usual place.

As for Mookie Betts, he’s been the Dodgers’ cleanup batter for the last several games, and he will hit fifth in the series opener against the Phillies.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Get New Trade News Amid Will Smith Concern

Mookie Betts’ 2026 Campaign Thus Far

It’s been a bit of a down season for Mookie Betts compared to his usual standards, but despite the struggles, manager Dave Roberts continues to have faith in Betts as the team’s cleanup hitter.

He’s one of the highest-paid players in franchise history and has helped the Dodgers win three World Series since 2020.

In 2026, Mookie Betts is batting .226 with 11 home runs, 31 RBI, 56 hits, and an OPS+ of 89.

That 89 OPS+ would be the lowest mark in his career. Over 13 MLB seasons, Betts holds a lifetime OPS+ of 133 with 302 career home runs and 1823 hits.

More MLB on Heavy: MLB Trade Rumors: Sonny Gray Status, Yankees’ Trade Chips, Phillies Top Needs Emerge