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BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers Clinch NL West Vs. Reds on Thursday Afternoon

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 14: Teoscar Hernández #37 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cincinnati Reds, clinching their 14th straight playoff berth, at Great American Ball Park on September 14, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are CHAMPIONS of the National League West for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons.

The Dodgers defeated the Reds 8-2 on Thursday afternoon to clinch the NL West… again.

It’s been another absolutely dominant season for the reigning, defending World Series champions, and how fitting is it that they dominated the Reds on a rare Thursday afternoon day game to reign victorious in the NL West.

LA scored early and often, plating two runs in the first, two in the second, and another three in the fourth to get off to a quick 7-1 lead.

Kyle Tucker, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy led the charge for the Dodgers offense, and Justin Wrobleski turned in a solid start as well.

Landon Knack followed Wrobleski’s outing by tossing the ball nicely, and Seth Halvorsen was the last arm to be used before the Dodgers received a champagne shower in the Reds’ away locker room.

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Dodgers Are NL West Champions… Again

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 14: Tommy Edman #25, Kyle Tucker #23, Alex Freeland #76, Teoscar Hernandez #37, and Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after defeating the Cincinnati Reds, clinching their 14th straight playoff berth, at Great American Ball Park on September 14, 2026, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

The Dodgers clinched their 14th straight playoff berth earlier this week, and their next goal will be to clinch a top-two seed in the NL.

The ultimate goal for LA? A World Series three-peat.

LA is 93-60, and looks to be in dominant form as always.

How did they get here? Well, the Dodgers came into the season as an overwhelming favorite to win the NL West after signing Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz. There haven’t been many hiccups along the way to an NL West crown with nine games left on their schedule, but every MLB season is filled with ebbs and flows.

However, having added parts to the most complete puzzle in baseball like Muncy, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, and so many others (Tarik Skubal, Andy Pages), LA was a tough out all season, and will certainly be an even tougher out in October.

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Reactions to Dodgers Win Vs. Reds on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Josue de Paula #95 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a three run home run against the Miami Marlins in the fourth inning of the game at loanDepot park on September 13, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

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TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers Clinch NL West Vs. Reds on Thursday Afternoon

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