BREAKING: Los Angeles Dodgers Clinch NL West Vs. Reds on Thursday Afternoon

The Los Angeles Dodgers are CHAMPIONS of the National League West for the 13th time in the last 14 seasons.

The Dodgers defeated the Reds 8-2 on Thursday afternoon to clinch the NL West… again.

It’s been another absolutely dominant season for the reigning, defending World Series champions, and how fitting is it that they dominated the Reds on a rare Thursday afternoon day game to reign victorious in the NL West.

LA scored early and often, plating two runs in the first, two in the second, and another three in the fourth to get off to a quick 7-1 lead.

Kyle Tucker, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy led the charge for the Dodgers offense, and Justin Wrobleski turned in a solid start as well.

Landon Knack followed Wrobleski’s outing by tossing the ball nicely, and Seth Halvorsen was the last arm to be used before the Dodgers received a champagne shower in the Reds’ away locker room.

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Dodgers Are NL West Champions… Again

The Dodgers clinched their 14th straight playoff berth earlier this week, and their next goal will be to clinch a top-two seed in the NL.

The ultimate goal for LA? A World Series three-peat.

LA is 93-60, and looks to be in dominant form as always.

How did they get here? Well, the Dodgers came into the season as an overwhelming favorite to win the NL West after signing Kyle Tucker and Edwin Diaz. There haven’t been many hiccups along the way to an NL West crown with nine games left on their schedule, but every MLB season is filled with ebbs and flows.

However, having added parts to the most complete puzzle in baseball like Muncy, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts, Blake Snell, and so many others (Tarik Skubal, Andy Pages), LA was a tough out all season, and will certainly be an even tougher out in October.

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