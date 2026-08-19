Dodgers Get Notable Update After Player Exits Win Over Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their series against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday night with a 7-6 win at Coors Field. The offense showed up in a big way, and the pitching staff held on through the altitude.

But the night didn’t go smoothly for everyone on the roster. One player never made it to the final out.

By the time the seventh inning rolled around, the Dodgers had a bigger concern on their hands than the scoreboard.

Hunter Feduccia’s Rough Night Behind the Plate

Hunter Feduccia doubled over behind the plate after catching a strikeout to open the bottom of the seventh. He got sick right there on the field, then hurried down the dugout steps and didn’t come back out. Ben Rortvedt took over behind the plate to finish the game.

Manager Dave Roberts addressed it after the win.

“He’s got this stomach bug or food poisoning, something like that,” Roberts said.

Feduccia had reached base in each of his three plate appearances before leaving, drawing two walks and scoring a run. He wasn’t at less than full strength for lack of trying. Roberts made clear the exit came down to his body simply giving out.

What This Means for the Dodgers’ Catching Depth

Feduccia’s workload has been heavy lately. Tuesday marked his second straight start and his ninth in the last 14 games.

Los Angeles traded for Feduccia at last year’s deadline, then reacquired him this season to shore up a catching group that’s been stretched thin. Rortvedt arrived from the Mets around the same time for the same reason. Both moves became necessary once Will Smith landed on the 60-day injured list and Dalton Rushing began dealing with a partially torn UCL in his elbow.

That left Feduccia as the primary option behind the plate, with Rortvedt spelling him when needed. Tuesday’s illness pushes that plan up a day early. Roberts said the focus now is getting Feduccia rehydrated, and he won’t play Wednesday.

Since Rortvedt had already caught back-to-back games recently, he was likely getting the series finale regardless. The illness complicates the picture less than it could have.

Ohtani and the Offense Backed Up the Bullpen

The offense showed up big Tuesday. Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th home run of the season in the third inning. Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez each picked up two hits and combined for three RBIs. Kyle Tucker snapped an 0-for-26 skid with an RBI double in the fourth.

On the mound, Eric Lauer worked five innings and allowed four runs, a solid outing given the thin air at Coors Field. The bullpen covered the rest, and Tanner Scott closed it out with a four-out save.

Final Word for the Dodgers

The Dodgers left Coors Field with a series win. Feduccia’s illness looked concerning in the moment. A day off should fix it.

It says something about the catching group. Los Angeles built that depth at the deadline for this kind of situation. It got tested fast.

Rortvedt is ready to step in. Feduccia should be back soon. For now, the Dodgers can focus on the win.