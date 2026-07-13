Los Angeles Dodgers Recent World Series Champion Really Struggling with Current MLB Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers have enjoyed back-to-back World Series victories and remain the most dominant team in Major League Baseball this year as well.

Baseball is a fast-paced sport in terms of player transactions and roster turnover, so it’s fun to revisit old teams and faces to check in on how they are currently performing. One of the KEY pitchers in the Dodgers’ 2024 World Series run was Jack Flaherty. Los Angeles traded for Jack Flaherty at the 2024 trade deadline, and he performed well en route to the Dodgers’ ring ceremony.

However, Flaherty signed a two-year, $35 million contract with the Detroit Tigers (as a reunion deal) after aiding LA in their first of consecutive WS victories, but he has not performed well since.

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Jack Flaherty with the Tigers this Season

There’s a possibility that Jack Flahery carries some ‘buy-low’ trade speculation this season, but he would likely have to put together a few good starts after the All-Star break.

Across 18 starts this season, Jack Flaherty has an ERA of 4.48 across 82.1 innings pitched. The ERA is a bit inflated, which highlights his struggles (mostly too many walks issued and homers allowed), but Flaherty has still been able to strike out more than a batter per inning.

However, the struggles aren’t limited to just this season. Since joining the Tigers (again) at the start of 2025, Flaherty has an ERA of 4.5. He held a pitching record of 8-15 last season and is already 3-8 this year. His pWAR is 1.o over his last 243 innings pitched.

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