Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Change Following Injury Scare vs. Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers released their starting lineup against the San Diego Padres. One key omission was at the designated hitter spot, as Shohei Ohtani will be out of the lineup.

This move was to be expected. The two-way star left the previous game with a minor biceps injury and is currently day-to-day. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had ruled out Ohtani from playing in the game as a precaution.

According to Dodgers Insider, the club’s official blog, Roberts says that Ohtani is feeling better entering this game. He did not say if he was available to hit off the bench for this game.

Roberts is hopeful that Ohtani will return to the lineup for the series finale against the Padres.

Dodgers Starting Lineup vs. Padres Without Shohei Ohtani

In Ohtani’s stead, the Dodgers will start both Tommy Edman and Alex Freeland in the lineup. Edman starts in center field, moving Andy Pages to DH. Freeland starts at second base.

The Dodgers have also made a roster move before the game. Catcher Elizer Alfonzo Jr. has been selected to the 40-man roster. Chuckie Robinson has been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Alfonzo will be on the bench for his first game in the big leagues, as Dalton Rushing gets the start behind the plate. He’ll likely have his first MLB start behind the plate in the series finale, as it will be a day game after a night game. Typically the backup catcher starts those games.

The Padres will go with an opener for this game. Left-hander Wandy Peralta will start for San Diego, with their normal starter, Griffin Canning, pitching in bulk relief.

It’s hard to say if that setup did much to alter the Dodgers’ lineup. They’ll have Max Muncy drop down to the seventh spot in the order, with Kyle Tucker batting fifth. The switch-hitting Edman takes Ohtani’s spot at the top of the lineup.

Los Angeles goes for the series win against their Southern California rivals. The Dodgers won the first two games in comeback fashion, erasing deficits of 6-0 and 3-0 to win. First pitch at Dodger Stadium will be at 10:10 pm ET.