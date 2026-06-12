Dodgers Named Top Landing Spot for Tigers’ $22 Million Infielder via Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the most trade-heavy teams in all of Major League Baseball, and nobody expects that to stop this season as Los Angeles aims to complete a three-peat in October.
With the MLB trade deadline just under two months away, it’s time to start thinking about potential trade candidates, and a recent MLB rumor names the Dodgers as a top landing spot for Detroit Tigers‘ second baseman, Gleyber Torres.
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Dodgers Urged to Make Move for Gleyber Torres
Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Los Angeles Dodgers stand out as a top landing spot for Gleyber Torres, if he were to be made available during this year’s trade deadline:
“It’s been a four-player revolving door at the keystone [second base], and the four have hit to the tune of a combined .249 average and 87 wRC+. Tommy Edman could be the solution when he returns from ankle surgery, but his best role is as a utility plug-in against lefty pitching. For his part, Gleyber Torres has arguably become underrated as an everyday regular. He’s notably thrown his weight behind getting on base by working tough at-bats, which is kind of a prerequisite for joining this Dodgers offense.”
Gleyber Torres agreed to accept MLB’s Qualifying Offer last offseason, which is worth $22 million, and he will become a free agent at season’s end. Torres is a 3X MLB All-Star infielder, and if the Tigers are going to sell this summer, several teams will likely make calls on Torres.
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Creating a Dodgers-Tigers Trade Package for Gleyber Torres
If the Dodgers were to acquire Gleyber Torres from the Tigers, they would likely have to part ways with a pair of prospects.
In this hypothetical trade pitch, the Dodgers send Detroit prospects River Ryan and OF Kendall George for Torres.
The Dodgers, once again, have one of the deepest farm systems in all of MLB.
Gleyber Torres Right Now…
Gleyber Torres is having another successful season as well. After missing some time with an oblique injury, Torres is batting .283 in 39 games with three home runs and an OBP nearing .400.
He was named an MLB All-Star last season for his strong start to the season. While the injury may hold him back from being an All-Star this season, Torres is still a very solid player, and one that could certainly make the Dodgers even more unstoppable than they already are.
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Dodgers Named Top Landing Spot for Tigers’ $22 Million Infielder via Trade