Dodgers Named Top Landing Spot for Tigers’ $22 Million Infielder via Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the most trade-heavy teams in all of Major League Baseball, and nobody expects that to stop this season as Los Angeles aims to complete a three-peat in October.

With the MLB trade deadline just under two months away, it’s time to start thinking about potential trade candidates, and a recent MLB rumor names the Dodgers as a top landing spot for Detroit Tigers‘ second baseman, Gleyber Torres.

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Dodgers Urged to Make Move for Gleyber Torres

Per Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer, the Los Angeles Dodgers stand out as a top landing spot for Gleyber Torres, if he were to be made available during this year’s trade deadline: