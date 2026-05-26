Dodgers Get Tyler Glasnow Injury Update Amid Rockies Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rolling, as they have won their past six games to retake the top spot in the National League West division. Injuries have caused some problems for manager Dave Roberts early in the year, but the Dodgers have so much depth that it hasn’t really caused any problems for them.

If there’s any area where injuries have been particularly problematic for Los Angeles, it would be its starting rotation. Earlier this month, one of the team’s top starters, Tyler Glasnow, landed on the injured list with a back injury, and he had to recently pause his injury rehab due to the lingering effects of the ailment. However, he took a big step towards getting himself back on the mound as the Dodgers kicked off a new three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Tyler Glasnow Progressing in Injury Rehab

Glasnow isn’t the only starter who has dealt with injury woes early on this season, as Blake Snell has only managed to make one start this year. With both of those guys being top-line starters, it has put the Dodgers in a tough spot, as Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan, and the struggling Roki Sasaki have had to fill in the gaps in their absences.

Injuries have always been a part of the story for Glasnow, and while he got off to a strong start to the year (3-0, 2.72 ERA, 49 K, 0.83 WHIP), low back spasms forced him to the injured list. The hope was that Glasnow wouldn’t be out for very long, but his aforementioned setback has now resulted in him missing several weeks of action.

Being without Glasnow hurts, and seeing his progress get delayed was certainly demoralizing for L.A. However, he’s continuing to work on getting himself healthy, and he has taken a big step towards getting himself back on the field for his team, as he has begun playing catch after being forced to stop throwing last week.

“In good pitching news for the Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow is currently playing catch after back issues caused him to pause his throwing progression,” Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic shared in a post on X.

Dodgers Hoping Tyler Glasnow Can Return from Injury Soon

It’s still only May, so the Dodgers aren’t going to rush Glasnow back just for the sake of beefing up their starting rotation. Los Angeles has enough depth to get by for the time being, and considering the sky-high expectations this team is currently facing, it is going to want Glasnow as healthy as possible for the postseason.

With that being said, it seems like Glasnow is back on track when it comes to his injury rehab. He still is going to have to make it through several more steps without suffering a setback, while also building his arm strength back up in the process. If all goes according to plan, though, Glasnow should be able to get himself back on the mound for the Dodgers at some point in June.