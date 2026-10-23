Amelia May, Dustin May’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As one of the Milwaukee Brewers‘ starting pitchers, 29-year-old Dustin May has garnered immense attention throughout his 2026 campaign.

Now approaching the highly touted World Series, his name will only draw more attention.

Ahead of tonight’s first pitch, let’s take a look at the wife who stands by his side as he navigates the chaotic baseball season.

1. She Married Dustin in December 2022

The pair married each other in December 2022 after Dustin’s cowboy-themed proposal on Dec. 10, 2020.

With Dustin hailing from Texas, this was a fitting proposal.

As reported by Matt Kelly of MLB.com, this was the same year he really turned heads.

“This was a big year for Dodgers right-hander Dustin May,” he wrote. “He became a mainstay of a pitching staff that helped lead Los Angeles to a long-awaited World Series title. He finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year award voting. He even became a Twitter GIF sensation thanks to some hellacious pitches to Manny Machado.”

2. Amelia and Dustin Share a Dog

The young couple owns a small dog together and has appeared in a handful of social media photos with the duo.

In August 2025, they received horrific threats from baseball fans regarding their dog after dropping a clash to the New York Yankees.

The threats went public, but the dog remained unharmed.

3. She Was With Dustin During His Near-Tragedy

Per Justin Terranova of the New York Post, a few years ago, Dustin had gotten a piece of food stuck in his throat while out at dinner, causing a tear in his esophagus.

May underwent emergency surgery and later described the event by stating, “It was definitely a life-altering event. It was definitely very serious. It’s not a very common surgery. It was definitely an emergency. I probably wouldn’t have made it through the night if I didn’t have it.”

4. She Attended Northwood University

The Northwood University alum was also a two-sport athlete, playing soccer and basketball.

While in college, she pursued a degree in International Business, according to her interview on the With Priscilla podcast.

She now works as an HR recruiter.

5. She is a Michigan Native

Considering she attended Northwood University, this shouldn’t come as a major surprise.

The school is based in Midland, Michigan, which is coincidentally the same town May played in while in the minors.

Snapshot of the Brewers Ahead of Game 1

By the end of Milwaukee’s regular season, it had posted a 103-59 overall record, landing it first place among the major leagues.

The Dodgers (100-62) and the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64) trailed in second and third, respectively.

Milwaukee has been equally dominant in the postseason, ultimately leading up to its Fall Classic appearance.

They’ve been tabbed as favorites to win over the Rays, but anything is possible at this point in the season.