Los Angeles Dodgers Recently Traded Pitcher Dustin May Enters NLCS Game 2

As this is being typed, NLCS Game Two is tied 3-3, as Milwaukee Brewers starter Logan Henderson has exited the game after his second throwing error of the game.

Update: It’s 4-3 Dodgers after Freddie Freeman scored Tommy Edman on a sac fly. It’s now 4-4 after a William Contreras home run.

It’s a battle between bullpens, as Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto has also exited the game after a not-so-sharp start.

So, it’s a battle between bullpens in Game 2, and for the Brewers, enter Dustin May, who the Dodgers are all too familiar with.

In 2025, Dustin May was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Boston Red Sox, and then May signed with the Cardinals this offseason and was traded from the Cardinals to the Milwaukee Brewers.

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Dustin May Enters NLCS Game 2 After Early Logan Henderson Exit

Dustin May has been used as a starter for the Brewers since joining at the MLB trade deadline, and perhaps he will be used in a bulk role for manager Pat Murphy in Game 2 to eat up some innings.

May has pitched 145.2 innings this season (career-high), and held an ERA of 4.70 in the regular season.

With the Brewers, he logged an ERA of 5.65 over 10 starts (36.1 IP)

He spent the first six seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while he showed flashes of dominance, May was always handcuffed by injuries.

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Quickly Looking at Dustin May with the Dodgers

Dustin May made 52 total starts with the Dodgers over six seasons.

Across 295.2 IP i n a Dodgers uniform. May posted an ERA of 3.71 with 271 strikeouts.

His funky delivery has the ability to keep hitters off balance, but walking too many batters and allowing home runs have somewhat plagued May’s career to this point.

For his entire career, May has a lifetime ERA of 4.12 across 469.2 IP and 441 strikeouts.

It will be interesting to see how Dustin May fares against his old squad in the 2026 NLCS!