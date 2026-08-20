Brewers Announce Garrett Mitchell Decision Before Mariners Game

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell has been dealing with a sore left foot. The injury caused him to miss the previous game against the Seattle Mariners.

Mitchell is back in the lineup in the series finale. Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports Radio Wisconsin reports that the 27-year-old is back in the lineup. He’s batting seventh and playing center field against the Mariners.

Garrett Mitchell IS in the lineup today. Batting 7th and playing CF. https://t.co/BZAz83UQ9L — Hunter Baumgardt (@hunterbonair) August 20, 2026

Baumgardt also reports that Mitchell had a pregame workout to test that left foot. The Brewers’ training staff likely green-lit his inclusion in the lineup afterward.

Mitchell’s career has been plagued by injury, but he is finally having a healthy year with the Brewers. In 114 games, he’s slashing .255/.352/.404 with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases. Mitchell’s offense is estimated to be about 12% better than the league-average hitter, with a 112 wRC+.

The Brewers are going for a series win over the Mariners. After a 22-0 stomping in the series opener, they were unable to dig out of an early hole in the middle game. Left-hander Robert Gasser squares off against right-hander George Kirby in the rubber game.

Brewers Face Outfield Roster Crunch

The Brewers have a lot of moving parts in their outfield that will be in motion in the coming days. They currently have Garrett Mitchell, Jackson Chourio, and Luis Lara on their roster. Infielders Jonathan Ornelas and Jake Bauers also give the club some coverage in the grass. Bauers gets a healthy amount of starts in right field.

Additionally, the Brewers should be getting Sal Frelick back from injury soon. Frelick is currently on the 10-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. He’s currently rehabbing with Triple-A Nashville.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy they may decide on Frelick’s activation ahead of their series against the Atlanta Braves. That will create a roster crunch with their outfield.

Lara seems like the odd man out if they send down an outfielder. But they could bump an infielder off the roster and carry four true outfielders plus Bauers.

Full Brewers Lineup vs. Mariners

As mentioned above, the Brewers will face off against Kirby on August 20. Below is their full batting order, which includes Mitchell in center field.

As for the Mariners, their Thursday lineup will go up against Gasser and reads as follows: