Brewers Make Jacob Misiorowski Rotation Decision Before Braves Series

The Milwaukee Brewers have a key road series against the Atlanta Braves coming up on their schedule. With that in mind, the club has adjusted its rotation. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the Brewers will push Jacob Misiorowski back a day, setting him to pitch that series’ opener.

Oftentimes, this can serve as a disruption in the pitcher’s routine between starts. Misiorowski will make his next start on six days’ rest, more than some pitchers are willing to tolerate. General manager Matt Arnold told Hogg that this schedule was pre-planned with that series in mind.

From a standings standpoint, it makes more sense for the Brewers to send their best pitchers after the Braves. Milwaukee is currently chasing the Braves and Dodgers for a postseason bye, despite a strong 42-25 record and a stranglehold on the National League Central division.

Brewers Set Rotation for Braves Series

This move not only sets up Misiorowski to pitch for the Braves series, but it also breaks up two left-handers in the rotation. Shane Drohan and Kyle Harrison pitched behind the Brewers’ ace in the Phillies series. Under the new configuration, Misiorowski will now pitch between them.

The first game of the series will be one of the greatest pitching matchups of the season. Misiorowski tees off against 2024 NL Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale in the series opener. That will be the main attraction for the series.

Harrison is projected to start the second game of the series, with the Braves countering with Bryce Elder. It will feature two starters in the midst of a breakout season after struggling in 2025. Grant Holmes is projected for the finale for the Braves, while the Brewers are still deciding who starts that game.

Roster Resource projects right-hander Brandon Woodruff for the series finale, as he’s nearing a return from injury. However, there are a lot of moving parts in Woodruff’s return to the rotation that makes his return date a little uncertain.

The right-hander is tentatively scheduled for another rehab start on June 16, according to the latest update on MLB.com. If that goes well, it will certainly make the team consider activating him for the Braves series finale. He’d be on four days’ rest going into that game.

If Woodruff isn’t activated from the injured list for the Braves series, then left-hander Robert Gasser is set to pitch the finale.

Jacob Misiorowski Takes Historical Run Into Braves Series

Jacob Misiorowski is having one of the best runs by any pitcher in MLB history. He had the most dominant start of his career in a 6-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Phillies, achieving a feat rarer than a perfect game. Misiorowski struck out 15 Phillies in nine innings, achieving the first Game Score of 100 since 2019.

Since May 1, Misiorowski has allowed two runs (one earned) with 80 strikeouts in 54.1 innings. Per MLB stats researcher Sarah Langs, his 0.17 ERA is the lowest for an eight-start span since earned runs became an official stat in 1913.

He’s now become the bonafide ace of the staff, making it his mission to get 21 or more outs every time he steps on the mound. He sets starting pitching velocity records every time out, redefining what a pitcher is physically capable of.

The Braves will be the next test for baseball’s most dominant pitcher. Atlanta owns the best record in MLB entering play on June 14 at 45-23, and carries the third-best lineup in wRC+ at 108. Misiorowski has already beaten the Yankees and Dodgers this season, the only two teams that rank higher than the Braves.

Another dominant outing against one of baseball’s best teams would only strengthen Misiorowski’s case as the NL Cy Young favorite and further establish him as one of the game’s premier starters.