Brewers Star Jacob Misiorowski’s Expected Return Date Revealed Before Marlins Game

Milwaukee Brewers fans received great news on Friday morning.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Milwaukee All-Star right-handed starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski will likely return to the starting rotation during the New York Mets series this week.

Via Morosi on X: Great news for the Brewers: “Jacob Misiorowski is likely to return to the starting rotation during the July 20-22 series vs. the Mets. Will cover that story and more on our first #MLBCentral of the 2nd half, which begins today at 10 am ET on @MLBNetwork!”

Brewers Star Jacob Misiorowski Expected To Return During Mets Series

Misiorowski, 24, hasn’t pitched since July 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Luckily for Brewers fans, the right-hander isn’t dealing with anything serious.

“Fatigue would be the best word,” Misiorowski told Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Nothing crazy. Just didn’t bounce back. A little quick on the days off between, but nothing crazy.”

Milwaukee Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski Is The NL Cy Young Favorite

Misiorowski leads all MLB starting pitchers in fWAR at 4.4. Two-way player Shohei Ohtani is ahead of the Brewers ace with 6.2 fWAR, but over half of that is due to the Dodgers star’s performance at the plate.

Misiorowski leads all qualified starters in ERA (1.62), strikeouts (167), WHIP (0.76) and opponent batting average (.148). The right-hander has thrown 111 innings across 18 starts this season.

Milwaukee Brewers Right Now

The Brewers are in first place in the National League Central with a record of 59-37 (.615), the second-best in MLB. The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record at 61-36 (.615).

Milwaukee holds a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The Pittsburgh Pirates just swept the Brewers in a three-game set at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this past weekend.

The Brewers are slated to begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 6:40 p.m. CDT on Friday. Right-hander Logan Henderson (3-1, 3.18 ERA, 28 1/3 IP) is slated to start for Milwaukee, while right-hander Sandy Alcantara (10-5, 3.99 ERA, 130 2/3 IP) is expected to start for Miami. Brewers fans can watch the game on Brewers.TV.