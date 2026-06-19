New York Mets’ $765 Million All-Star Climbs NL Leaderboard in Key Stat

The New York Mets pulled off a 6-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

As expected, much of the success was attributed to 27-year-old Juan Soto.

He logged two home runs and two RBIs during his latest matchup in Philadelphia.

The Mets star is leading the National League in a key statistical category.

Mets’ Juan Soto Climbs OPS Leaderboard

As reported by SNY Mets via X, the six-time Silver Slugger is edging out the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ icon Shohei Ohtani in OPS.

Soto currently owns a shocking .980 OPS this season.

Ohtani has registered a .963 OPS.

James Wood of the Washington Nationals comes in third at .954, followed by Atlanta Braves‘ Drake Baldwin (.921) and Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber (.919) in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

Soto also leads the National League in slugging percentage (.582).

Overall, he is slashing .300/.398/.582 with 17 homers through 58 games.

He is now playing his second year with the New York franchise.

He continues to serve as the silver lining of the ballclub as the franchise navigates a rather disappointing season.

Juan Soto’s MLB Career

The famed outfielder made his MLB debut on May 15, 2018, with the Washington Nationals.

He played a five-year stint with the Nationals.

During that period, he slashed .291/.27/.538 with a .966 OPS, smacking 119 home runs along the way.

In early August 2022, Washington traded Soto and infielder Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres.

The trade haul included a return package of Jarlin Susana, CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Robert Hassell III, Luke Voit and James Wood.

Soto spent two years with the Padres.

He batted .265 and posted a .893 OPS and 41 homers.

Once December 2023 rolled around, he was traded once again, this time to the New York Yankees alongside Trent Grisham.

The package sent Jhony Brito, Kyle Higashioka, Michael King, Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez.

One year later, he signed with the Mets.

Overall, he owns a career slash line of .283/.416/.534 with a .950 OPS and 261 homers through 1,154 games since making his debut back in 2018.

Mets Right Now

Despite having such a successful slugger in the lineup, New York has not been showing much promise this season.

They are placed last in the National League East standings.

Their overall record of 34-41 has not been enough to edge out any of their division rivals.

The Braves continue to lead the pack (46-27).

Atlanta is followed by Philadelphia (40-35), Washington (39-36) and the Miami Marlins (37-38).

Their sluggish start to ther 2026 campaign left fans incredibly frustrated.

They’ve been a slow burn thus far, but it’s not too late to start heating their bats.

Up next, the Mets will be facing the Phillies two more times in this set.

Their next clash is scheduled for Saturday, June 20, at 7:15 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Once the series concludes, New York will return home to Citi Field to host the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs are currently 39-36 overall, ranked third in the NL Central.

They sit atop the Pittsburgh Pirates (38-37) and the Cincinnati Reds (35-38).

Chicago is just below the St. Louis Cardinals (40-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (45-27).