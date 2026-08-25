Mets Make A.J. Ewing Decision Ahead of Series vs. Brewers

The New York Mets are really just looking for any sort of momentum down 11.5 games from postseason contention. They head into a series against the team carrying the best record in baseball: the Milwaukee Brewers.

One topic of discussion is the Mets’ ongoing struggles with rookie A.J. Ewing and his recent slump at the plate. In an attempt to find the reason behind the issue, the 22-year-old has been shifted to a new role in New York’s batting lineup.

In the Mets’ series opener against the Brewers, A.J. Ewing will shift to the tail end of the lineup. He will start in left field and bat ninth for the Mets.

A Look Into A.J. Ewing’s Recent Struggles at the Plate

New York has gone as far as inserting A.J. Ewing into the leadoff batting position this season. However, things have changed drastically while Ewing tries to play out of a recent slump.

August has been the most struggling stretch of the 22-year-old’s short career. Threw 20 games in the month, Ewing is batting .167/.253/.218 and is yet to record a home run or RBI.

This is to go along with 23 strikeouts.

Manager Andy Green has noticed Ewing’s recent slump in the Mets’ weekend series against the Chicago White Sox. He was moved to the eighth spot in the lineup before getting moved to ninth ahead of the Mets’ series opener agains the Brewers on Tuesday.

Ewing has also been shifted to playing in left field while Luis Robert Jr. takes over at center field.

On the season, A.J. Ewing is hitting .244/.318/.363 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, and 18 stolen bases.

Francisco Alvarez Out of Lineup on Tuesday

Manager Andy Green decided on benching catcher/designated hitter Francisco Alvarez for a second-straight game.

Alvarez, 24, has run into a slump in August as well. This has led to Luis Torrens taking over at catcher and Eric Wagaman getting the start at designated hitter on Tuesday.

In 17 games in August, Francisco Alvarez is batting .155/.269/.259 with one home run and three RBIs. On the season, he is hitting .235/.324/.403 with 13 home runs and 30 RBI.

New York is looking to find any source of momentum with just over a month left of the regular season.