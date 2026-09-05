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New York Mets Announce Interesting Mark Vientos Decision Before Giants Game

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New York Mets v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 16: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 16, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The New York Mets are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants in a weekend series (at home).

On Friday, the Mets won the series opener with an offensive outpouring, and New York will go for the series win on Saturday afternoon.

Mets infielder Mark Vientos had a solid night at the plate on Friday, and before the game on Saturday, a lineup decision was revealed regarding Vientos.

More MLB on Heavy: Boston Red Sox Announced Personal Jarren Duran News During Orioles Series

Mark Vientos OUT for Saturday’s Game

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Mark Vientos #27 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

Just one day after batting cleanup for the New York Mets (and hitting a home run in the process), Mark Vientos is OUT of the Mets batting order on 9/5.

Here is the full order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 9/5: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Thornton SP”

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New York Mets Announce Interesting Mark Vientos Decision Before Giants Game

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