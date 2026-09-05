New York Mets Announce Interesting Mark Vientos Decision Before Giants Game

The New York Mets are currently taking on the San Francisco Giants in a weekend series (at home).

On Friday, the Mets won the series opener with an offensive outpouring, and New York will go for the series win on Saturday afternoon.

Mets infielder Mark Vientos had a solid night at the plate on Friday, and before the game on Saturday, a lineup decision was revealed regarding Vientos.

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Mark Vientos OUT for Saturday’s Game

Just one day after batting cleanup for the New York Mets (and hitting a home run in the process), Mark Vientos is OUT of the Mets batting order on 9/5.

Here is the full order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Mets 9/5: “F. Lindor SS J. Soto LF B. Bichette DH C. Benge RF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF F. Alvarez C B. Baty 3B Z. Thornton SP”