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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change During Braves Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 02: Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on June 02, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The Mets most recently won by a score of 3-2 (on Wednesday afternoon).

Bo Bichette (who batted 3rd) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets looks on during batting practice before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on July 20, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

For Wednesday’s second game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYM Mets Lineup 07/29 Game 2 1. Francisco Lindor SS 2. Bo Bichette 3B 3. Luis Robert Jr. CF 4. Francisco Alvarez DH 5. Tyrone Taylor LF 6. Marcus Semien 2B 7. Carson Benge RF 8. Eric Wagaman 1B 9. Luis Torrens C”

Bichette has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He is batting .261 with 110 hits, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets makes a throw to first base in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bichette was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had spent the first eight years of his career in Toronto before signing with the Mets.

Last year, Bichette helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 16): “Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN. After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. @WillSammon was first on the deal.”

Looking At The Mets Right Now

GettyLuke Weaver #30 of the New York Mets (L) is greeted by Bo Bichette #19 after making a play in the field during the eighth inning of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on July 26, 2026 in New York City.

The Mets have had a very challenging 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with. a

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change During Braves Series

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