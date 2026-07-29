New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change During Braves Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets will look to sweep the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

The Mets most recently won by a score of 3-2 (on Wednesday afternoon).

Bo Bichette (who batted 3rd) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Change

For Wednesday’s second game, the Mets have announced their starting lineup.

FantasyPros wrote: “NYM Mets Lineup 07/29 Game 2 1. Francisco Lindor SS 2. Bo Bichette 3B 3. Luis Robert Jr. CF 4. Francisco Alvarez DH 5. Tyrone Taylor LF 6. Marcus Semien 2B 7. Carson Benge RF 8. Eric Wagaman 1B 9. Luis Torrens C”

Bichette has been moved up to the 2nd spot in the order.

The two-time MLB All-Star is in the middle of his first season with the Mets.

He is batting .261 with 110 hits, 10 home runs, 53 RBIs, 52 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

Bichette was picked in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He had spent the first eight years of his career in Toronto before signing with the Mets.

Last year, Bichette helped lead the franchise to the World Series for the first time since 1993.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on January 16): “Infielder Bo Bichette and the New York Mets are in agreement on a three-year, $126 million contract, sources tell ESPN. After losing the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, the Mets pivot quickly and get one of the best players left on the market. @WillSammon was first on the deal.”

Looking At The Mets Right Now

The Mets have had a very challenging 2026 season.

They are at the bottom of the National League East with. a