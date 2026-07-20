Carlos Beltran Breaks Silence on Potentially Replacing Carlos Mendoza as Mets Manager

The New York Mets are currently trying to figure out what the trade deadline will look like for them, but at some point in the future, they are going to have to address their manager position. Currently, Andy Green is serving as the interim manager after Carlos Mendoza was fired earlier this season, but he isn’t going to stick with the team in this capacity past the 2026 campaign.

When the Mets eventually do begin searching for a full-time manager, the name everyone will be keeping tabs on is Carlos Beltran. While New York has long been interested in reuniting with Beltran after he spent six-and-a-half seasons of his playing career with the team, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer revealed that he actually turned his former squad down after it asked him to replace Mendoza in the wake of his firing.

Carlos Beltran Turned Down Mets Managerial Offer

Beltran played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011, and he enjoyed one of the most prolific stretches of his career during his time in town. Beltran earned five All-Star selections while playing for New York, in addition to three Gold Glove Awards and two Silver Slugger Awards. While he spent time with a handful of teams throughout his career, the Mets were the team Beltran finished his career having played the most games for.

In 2019, Beltran was hired to take over as the Mets’ manager, but he never ended up making his debut for the team. Instead, Beltran’s name popped up in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, which led to the team moving on from him shortly after hiring him. Beltran eventually got returned to baseball as a broadcaster before joining the Mets front office in 2023.

With Mendoza getting canned, Beltran seemed like an obvious choice to replace him. However, reports indicated that he was more focused on preparing for his induction into the Hall of Fame, which led the team to turn to Green instead. Sure enough, Beltran revealed that he turned down New York’s advances, although he did make it clear he wants to be a manager at some point in the near future.

“Yes, I had conversations with a few people within the organization, and I don’t know, I just didn’t feel it was the right thing for me to do,” Beltran said when speaking to reporters on Monday. “And I have to tell you that, having the opportunity to manage, I would say that that’s probably in my bucket list.”

Mets Could Pursue Carlos Beltran Again This Offseason

The timing did not work out for the Mets when it came to their pursuit of Beltran midway through this season, but that doesn’t mean that will happen again over the offseason. Green won’t be returning as the team’s manager next year, which could open the door for New York to make another push for Beltran.

Ultimately, Beltran’s desire to work for the Mets is going to result in him continuing to be linked to the team until either he takes a job elsewhere or it hires another candidate. Right now, Beltran isn’t interested in managing, but if New York loops back around to him over the offseason, it may be able to coax a different answer out of him.