Mets Still Eyeing Several Trades After Luke Weaver Deal

The New York Mets are unloading ahead of the trade deadline, which is the culmination of what has been a rough 2026 campaign. With a 47-66 record, the Mets have been arguably the most disappointing team in the majors, and the front office has decided to try and sell off as many spare parts as possible before the deadline strikes.

New York has been busy on Monday, with its latest deal seeing it send veteran relief pitcher Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Weaver is the latest player the Mets have moved on from, and while the front office has already swung several deals, it isn’t done yet, as it still has a handful of players it wants to trade away over the next few hours.

Mets Aiming to Trade Clay Holmes, Luis Robert, and Tyrone Taylor

Mets still expected to deal Holmes, Robert Jr. and Taylor @jorgecastillo 1st on Weaver deal https://t.co/Jp4PNuPKcL — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 3, 2026

New York has ravaged its pitching staff ahead of the deadline, as Weaver joins a group featuring Freddy Peralta, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, and Huascar Brazoban that have all been shipped to new teams. Considering how poorly the Mets have played this season, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but at some point, the team is going to need guys to fill out the roster for the rest of the season.

Don’t tell that to the front office, though, because there is still work to be done. Starting pitcher Clay Holmes and outfielders Luis Robert and Tyrone Taylor are all still drawing trade interest with the deadline just hours away, and while time is running out for New York to make more deals, it sounds like the front office remains hard at work.

Holmes was enjoying a fantastic start to the season before he suffered a fractured fibula, which he is still recovering from. Robert and Taylor, meanwhile, haven’t exactly been great this season, but their upside as versatile power-hitting outfielders has made them enticing targets for a handful of playoff contenders. While the Mets aren’t going to force a deal to be made, reports indicate they still want to trade all three of these players.

“Mets still expected to deal Holmes, Robert Jr. and Taylor,” Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported in a post on X shortly after the Weaver deal went down.

Mets Aren’t Done Dealing at the Trade Deadline Just Yet

If you are going to rebuild, you may as well embrace it, and that’s precisely what the Mets are doing. Their bold offseason plan did not pan out as expected, so rather than double down and attempt to make it work, the team is selling and attempting to reset its roster. Sure, it’s drastic, but the work New York is doing now will help itself out in the future.

Holmes and Robert, in particular, should draw decent returns for the Mets if they do end up getting dealt, and with time running out for moves to be made, look for buyers across the league to begin operating with a heightened sense of urgency. N.Y. clearly wants to move off these guys, but it won’t force anything, which could help it get the sort of return it is looking for in exchange for Holmes, Robert, and Taylor.