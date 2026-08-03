Mets Trade 1.84 ERA Reliever to Pirates as Deadline Fire Sale Continues

The fire sale for the New York Mets continues. Jorge Castillo of ESPN reports that the Mets have traded high-leverage reliever Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Weaver, 32, would be the third high-profile player the Mets have dealt ahead of the deadline. The team sent Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays for a package of three prospects on August 2. They also sent reliever Huascar Brazoban to the Chicago White Sox.

The Mets are mired in last place in the National League East entering the deadline. Other players that could be on the move are outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and starter Clay Holmes.

Mets Trade Luke Weaver to the Pirates

President of baseball operations David Stearns overhauled the roster following a September collapse. One of those moves was signing Luke Weaver to a two-year, $22 million deal.

While it hasn’t been a great season for the Mets, it’s not because of Weaver. The former Yankees standout reliever has a 1.84 ERA and a 26.6% strikeout rate in 42 appearances. The idea was to form a strong duo to anchor the back of the Mets bullpen, with Weaver working ahead of closer Devin Williams.

With two years remaining on a successful high-leverage arm, the Mets should get a decent return in the trade. Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that prospect Sammy Stafura will be headed back to New York.

https://x.com/WillSammon/status/2084357873509728259

Stafura, 21, is having a solid year in the Pirates system. At the time of the trade, he was slashing .301/.365/.656 with 19 home runs and a 142 wRC+ with Pittsburgh’s High-A affiliate. The Mets are gambling on the young shortstop’s raw power developing into a key bat for them in the future with this deal.

He ranks as Pittsburgh’s No. 9 prospect on MLB Pipeline.