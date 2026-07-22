rade Proposal Pairs Mets’ Pitching Needs with Dodgers’ Prospect Empire

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns stands less than one month away from the trade deadline. Regardless of what happens in the interim, New York needs a reset. Despite spending nine figures on payroll, the team finds itself in last place.

Under those circumstances, Stearns can change the franchise’s course and direction. First, evaluating trade assets, which he already has. Now, it’s figuring out who the team can receive in return. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to hunt a three-peat. Subsequently, they will look to bolster their roster. USA Today columnist Andrew Tredinnick explains the landscape.

“With less than two weeks until the day of potential seismic change, the Mets exist in an undercurrent of uncertainty and intrigue about the direction of the team. There will undoubtedly be a major change by the Aug. 3 trade deadline, and it will likely hinge on young talent flooding the Mets system after last season’s failed sell-off.

Embarrassment of Riches

Right now, the Dodgers, as an organization, boast nine of the top 100 prospects in the MLB. Now that doesn’t mean the Mets will grab a handful. However, their expert scouting could benefit the Mets. Of the players the Mets could pursue, Tredinnick believes these are the ones most likely to be involved in a deal.

“Top 100 prospects: OF Josue De Paula (No. 4), OF Mike Sorota (No. 11), OF Zyhir Hope (No. 19), OF Eduardo Quintero (No. 30), SS Emil Morales (No. 45), RHP River Ryan (No. 67), OF Charles Davalan (No. 83), RHP Christian Zazueta (No. 85), 1B/OF James Tibbs III (No. 91). LHP Jackson Ferris, LHP Adam Serwinowski, LHP Zach Root.”

JAMES TIBBS III HITS THIS DANG BALL OUT OF THE STADIUM☄️ pic.twitter.com/jzsHx7QOgl — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) June 13, 2026

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Three players who make sense and could find a way onto the roster next year or two are Tibbs, Ferris, and Serinowski. Tibbs is a first base prospect who, at 23, could give the Mets a solid bat-to-ball option with excellent defense. While he may never repeat Pete Alonso’s power numbers, Tibbs’ average and on-base percentage fit Stearns’ narrative of run prevention. Ferris projects as a mid-rotation starter, and Serinowski will fit as a late-inning reliever with a wipeout slider and strong fastball.

Adam Serwinowski since 5/9: 9 G

48.2 IP

2.22 ERA ⬅️

3.45 FIP

29.4 K% ⬅️

12.7 BB%

16.8 K-BB%

1.11 WHIP

.171 AVG After a really slow start (10.71 ERA in first 5 games), Adam Serwinowski has really turned a corner in 2026! Keep it up Big Ski! https://t.co/T2Dqjbod2V — Austin Brubaker (@AustinBru99) June 29, 2026

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Who Can Leave Queens?

Ideally, Freddy Peralta and his ever-expanding ERA would head west. However, he will not return a bevy of high prospects because of his impending free agency. With that said, both Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes are signed through next season, opening the door for the Mets and Dodgers to potentially make a deal.

Right now, lefties populate the Los Angeles bullpen while the team waits for closer Edwin Diaz to find a way back after injury. Weaver can operate as a setup man or closer. Meanwhile, before his broken leg, Holmes looked like a starter who would provide quality innings.

UPDATE The Mets informed their team that everyone but Carson Benge, AJ Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto is available for trade, per @chelsea_janes pic.twitter.com/eag80k4nDa — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 16, 2026

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The Mets will not make the playoffs. Hope does not exist when a team keeps falling into the metaphorical abyss. Still, the team does possess a certain degree of realistic hope. Can they find a way to unload salary and enjoy a strong return? Time is slowly becoming a factor in Stearns decision-making.