New York Mets Star Francisco Lindor Makes Candid Statement After Brewers Game

The New York Mets kicked off their series against the Milwaukee Brewers with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night.

New York has quietly been playing much better baseball as of late, and while it may be too late in the season, the Mets should be carrying some momentum into next season. After being up one run in the ninth inning, the Brewers plated across a run in the 9th to even the score, and then the Mets scored in the bottom of the 10th to secure the walk-off victory.

In the win on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor made a highlight-reel play in the top of the ninth inning to keep the game tied at 2-2.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Announce Mark Vientos News Before Brewers Series

Francisco Lindor Drops Blunt Quote After Brewers Game

Following the Mets’ series-opening win on Tuesday, Francisco Lindor spoke with the media and made a very candid statement.

One thing Lindor was asked about was his diving play in the 9th. Here is what he had to say:

“The team has picked me up more times than I’ve picked them up this year. To be there for the guys, it meant a lot.”

It might be a lost season for the New York Mets, but you can tell the team really cares about finishing the season strong, which highlights the fight/compete of this club for interim manager Andy Green.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announced Will Smith News During Braves Series

Taking a Look at Francisco Lindor This Season

It certainly hasn’t been the season that Francisco Lindor has hoped for either, as the Mets star infielder has missed a chunk of the campaign with injury.

Over 74 games played, Lindor is batting .235 with 12 home runs, 4 triples, 8 doubles, 32 RBI, and an OPS+ of 106.

The Mets are currently without Juan Soto, who has indicated he will return this season at some point.

As of August 26, New York is 60-72, but is 7-3 in its last 10 games.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Announce Intriguing Mauricio Dubon Decision Before Dodgers Game