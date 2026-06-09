Mets’ Francisco Lindor Draws Attention After Personal Outing Before Cardinals Game

The New York Mets concluded a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, taking two of three last weekend. On Tuesday, the Mets return home to Citi Field to face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is scheduled to get an MRI either Wednesday or Thursday on his calf that he strained on April 22. A timeline has still not been revealed, but manager Carlos Mendoza alluded that best case scenario for Lindor to return is in late June.

On the Mets’ off day, Lindor chose to spend an outing with his family to support the city of New York.

Francisco Lindor Spotted At New York Knicks Finals Game With Family

The New York Knicks are playing at Madison Square Garden in the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. Many celebrities are in attendance at MSG for Game 3, including Francisco Lindor.

Lindor’s wife Katia shared to her Instagram story a photo of the couple and their son Koa in support of the Knicks.

Both Lindor and his wife shared videos to their Instagram stories at the game. This is not the first game that Lindor has attended during the Knicks’ 2026 postseason run.

Teammate Juan Soto was also spotted outside of MSG, but the pair do not seem to be in attendance together.

Soto is reportedly sitting in a suite, whereas Lindor is amongst the fans in stadium seating.

Update: The Knicks lost Game 3 to the San Antonio Spurs 111-115.

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Francisco Lindor Injury Update

With an MRI scheduled this week for Francisco Lindor, the Mets are bound to get a more definitive timeline for the shortstop’s return.

He’s no longer in a walking boot and isn’t dealing with any sort of Achilles issue on top of the calf strain, according to president of baseball operations David Stearns via MLB.com. When asked about setting a timeline for Lindor’s return, manager Carlos Mendoza brushed it off saying, ““We’ll see. I don’t want to get ahead of myself here.” However, regardless of his comment Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that despite no official word from the organization, word going around is that Lindor is expected the third week of June.

“The Mets aren’t saying anything officially, but word is star shortstop Francisco Lindor (calf) is expected back the third week of June,” Heyman reported.

New York Mets Right Now

The New York Mets finished the month of May with a record of 16-12, and are starting to cut the deficit between them and the rest of the National League East.

While still in last place, they are only 1.5 games behind the Miami Marlins.

Francisco Alveraz began his rehab assignment in Triple-A and could even return to the roster during their series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Freddy Peralta is scheduled to take the mound against Dustin May on Tuesday at 7:10 P.M. EST.

After their series against the Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves fly to New York for their first matchup of the season.

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