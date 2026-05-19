Mets Expected to Field Trade Offers for $50 million Pitcher

The New York Mets will have to continue their hot streak into the summer to avoid becoming sellers at the trade deadline. Thanks to a disastrous start to the 2026 season, New York is currently last in the National League East. Offense has been the team’s undeniable biggest concern on the campaign. Nevertheless, the Queens club has seemingly begun to turn things around as of late.

Since calling up top prospect A.J. Ewing, the Mets have won six of their last seven games. Ewing has provided the team with a much-needed spark in the lineup. In fact, New York is averaging 7.6 runs per game with the outfielder on the roster. Despite this, the Mets still have the third-worst record in the N.L. and have to jump several teams in the wild card race.

Because of this, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden believes New York will become a seller in the trade market this summer. If so, they will likely make several attractive players available for trade. Freddy Peralta would undeniably headline this particular list. The Mets, however, could dig deeper in offloading key players with an eye on the future.

According to Bowden, Devin Williams, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos may be put up for sale by the Mets. The inclusion of Baty and Vientos is not exactly surprising. After all, the duo was previously linked with moves away from New York in the offseason. The Chicago White Sox even tried to acquire Baty in the trade involving Luis Robert Jr. Potentially trading away Williams would be fairly shocking, though.

New York Mets Could Make Tough Decision Regarding Devin Williams

The New York Mets only just landed Williams during the previous offseason in a three-year, $51 million deal. New York made the move as their former closer, Edwin Diaz, opted not to return to the club. Diaz eventually signed on with the Los Angeles Dodgers for more money than Williams received.

Williams endured a rough April during his first season with the Mets. In nine total appearances during the month, the reliever recorded a 10.29 ERA to go along with a .424 batting average against. Williams, however, has been significantly better as of late. He has not given up an earned run in his last nine appearances, lowering his ERA to 4.60.

Assuming he continues this trend, Williams would likely become a top target for contenders ahead of the trade deadline. Ultimately, New York may have to be blown away by an offer to part ways with their closer.

New York Has Internal Trade Deadline Date in Mind

It was previously reported that the New York Mets have set a loose deadline of June 1 to determine if they are to be buyers or sellers in the market. This particular date is less than two weeks away. Due to their resurgence as of late, the deadline could be pushed back a bit to see if they continue winning.

According to Fangraphs, the Mets have a 32% chance of making the playoffs. At the moment, this is just the eighth-best odds among all N.L. teams. If New York falters down the stretch, it would be a huge failure considering the club’s massive payroll. President of baseball operations David Stearns could very well lose his job in this scenario.