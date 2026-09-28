New York Mets Linked to Former Cy Young Starter in MLB Free Agency

With the MLB playoffs starting this week, the New York Mets will be watching from afar.

After a disappointing 2026 season, all eyes will be on the Mets this offseason to turn things around.

Among the list of things the Mets could add, a depth starter (or any starters, for that matter) is likely at the top of the list.

Recently, FanSided.com’s Jake Elman linked the Mets to free agent starter Shane Bieber, who has spent the last two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Receive Clarity on Phillies’ Pitching Plans Ahead of Wild Card Series

Should the Mets Pursue Former Cy Young Winner Shane Bieber?

He’s sort of long removed from winning the AL Cy Young, but Shane Bieber was once one of the best starters in all of MLB.

While the free agency period doesn’t open up until the end of the current season (so, November), teams like the Mets are thinking about what big splashes they can make.

Bieber suffered a season-ending injury in 2026, and has pitched just 95.1 innings over the last two seasons.

Here is what Elman had to say about the Mets potentially being in on Shane Bieber:

“That said, the Mets must add another veteran starter this offseason. Peralta and Clay Holmes are obviously gone, and Kodai Senga is likely facing a trade or a permanent move to the bullpen.”

It’s an interesting name to watch for, but my intuition would lead me to believe David Stearns and company may want to target a more durable, effective starter if they are going to bring out the Brink’s truck.

More MLB on Heavy: Chicago Cubs Quietly Demote Player Before Padres Playoff Series

What is the New York Mets Offseason Outlook?

The New York Mets finished in last place in the NL East in 2026, which isn’t exactly where they thought they would finish before the season began.

While the Mets did finish the season kinda strong, simply put, New York didn’t receive enough contribution from a lot of players (Jorge Polanco, Devin Williams, Luis Robert Jr.) who were being paid a hefty amount of cash, which makes it extremely important that David Stearns gets his player signings right this offseason.

Expect wholesale changes in Queens over the Winter months. Does anyone know at this moment what those ‘wholesale’ changes will be? No, but let the speculation game continue.

More MLB on Heavy: Los Angeles Dodgers Announce 2 Meaningful Roster Moves Before MLB Playoffs