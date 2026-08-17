New York Mets Promote 25-Year-Old Speedster Before Padres Series

The New York Mets are starting a new series against the San Diego Padres. Before the series began, they announced news about Jamari Baylor.

Of course this news comes to the forefront after word got out that they were promoting Emilien Pitre.

“The Mets are promoting Émilien Pitre to Triple A, league sources said. He was one of the three prospects New York acquired from the Rays for Freddy Peralta at the deadline. Heading into today, he was slashing .343/.443/.476 at Double A (202 PAs, combining time at both orgs),” Will Sammon wrote late August 16th, 2026.

Fresh off a series sweep against the Washington Nationals, the Mets face a new challenge with the Padres.

New York Mets Promote 25-Year-old Infielder

Before their first game against the Padres, an insider took to social media to reveal an upcoming Mets transaction.

“The New York Mets are promoting INF Jamari Baylor to Binghamton (Double-A). Baylor had a .427 on base percentage with 15 RBI and 9 stolen bases for the Brooklyn Cyclones,” Chase Ford wrote on X on August 17th, 2026.

Baylor is a 25-year-old infielder. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Philadelphia Phillies draft selection has split his season between two minor leagues.

For the Brooklyn Cyclones, he has recorded three home runs, 23 hits, 15 RBIs, and nine stolen bases to go along with a .256 batting average in 31 games.

Looking at Jamari Baylor’s Career

Baylor started his career with the Phillies.

However, when things didn’t work out there, he was traded to the Colorado Rockies for cash in 2023. The Rockies released him from the organization in August of that year.

On May 22, 2024, he would sign a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. In November of 2024, Baylor cut his losses and elected free agency.

On April 29th, 2026, he signed a minor-league contract with the Mets organization. That same day he was assigned to the St. Lucie Mets.

Looking Ahead versus the San Diego Padres

On Monday, the Mets begin a three-game series against the Padres.

While they have yet to officially announce their probable starters, the Padres have.

The Padres are rolling out Walker Buehler, Robbie Ray, and Michael King on the mound against the Mets.

At this moment, the only confirmed starter for the Mets is Nolan Maclean for Monday night.

Despite their standing in the NL East, the Mets have the best record in the division over the past 10 games. They are 7-3, while the Phillies and Miami Marlins own the next-best record over that time (6-4).

With almost 1.5 months left of the regular season, expect to see a lot of movement up and down with prospects.