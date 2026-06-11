Mets Get Update on Outfielder With $20 Million Decision Looming

The New York Mets received a news update on injured outfielder Luis Robert Jr. ahead of a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 11.

Robert told reporters, including Chelsea Janes of SNY, that he expects to return during the 2026 season. The outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list in late April with a lumbar spine disc herniation. The Mets moved Robert to the 60-day IL near the end of May.

The Mets landed Robert in an offseason trade with the Chicago White Sox. New York is paying him $20 million this season. Robert’s contract includes a $20 million club option for the 2027 campaign. His health this year could significantly impact the decision to pick up the option next season.

New York Mets News Update: Luis Robert Jr. Intends to Play Again in 2026

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The Mets sent infielder Luisangel Acuna and right-hander Truman Pauley to Chicago in the Robert trade. It was a reasonable price for an outfielder who had shown massive power and speed upside. The White Sox were looking to get off the $20 million owed to Robert this season, and New York was more than willing to pick up the bill. The trade came through on the same day the Mets announced a massive three-year, $126 million contract with infielder Bo Bichette.

Robert slashed .224/.327/.329 in 24 games before going down with the back injury. He hit two home runs and stole two bases. The 28-year-old got off to a roaring start with his new club, posting a 1.007 OPS through the first five games of the season. That run included an impressive at-bat against Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Paul Skenes on Opening Day and a walk-off home run in the second game of the season. Robert quickly endeared himself to the Mets fanbase with the strong start to the year.

April did not treat Robert kindly. The outfielder stumbled to a .577 OPS over 70 at-bats in the month. He managed just four extra-base hits. After driving in five runs in his first two games as a Met, Robert knocked in just three across 19 games in April.

Robert’s Absence Opens Up Playing Time for Young Outfielders

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The absences of Robert, Francisco Lindor, and Jorge Polanco have ushered in a youth movement for the Mets. Carson Benge has solidified himself as an everyday option in the outfield. Brett Baty and Mark Vientos have settled into consistent playing time in the corner infield spots. Robert’s placement on the IL opened up a spot for prospect A.J. Ewing, who has held his own at the big-league level. The recent influx of young players has helped the Mets manage an above-.500 record over the past 13 games.

Ewing’s performance could help the Mets make a decision on Robert next season. The outfielder is among the top prospects in the organization and could be the center fielder of the future. Ewing has posted a 101 wRC+ across his first 27 games as a major leaguer. He’s already swiped seven bases. The glove has also been there for Ewing, as he’s recorded 3 Defensive Runs Saved over 234.2 innings.